Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Allocation Fund - Growth

JSPGX | Fund

$12.46

$234 M

0.90%

$0.11

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$234 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JSPGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Allocation Fund - Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ashwin Alankar

Fund Description

JSPGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -23.7% 16.4% 82.40%
1 Yr 7.4% -8.9% 48.3% 78.11%
3 Yr -2.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 31.40%
5 Yr -3.1%* -0.7% 13.4% 16.36%
10 Yr -1.0%* 0.9% 11.8% 18.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -40.8% 20.6% 89.36%
2021 -2.8% -21.0% 24.5% 22.78%
2020 3.0% -24.2% 27.8% 62.38%
2019 2.8% -23.1% 11.7% 70.40%
2018 -2.7% -100.0% 20.6% 23.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -23.7% 16.4% 81.33%
1 Yr 7.4% -12.8% 48.3% 69.49%
3 Yr -2.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 27.51%
5 Yr -3.1%* -1.1% 13.4% 15.33%
10 Yr 1.8%* 0.9% 11.8% 17.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -40.8% 20.6% 89.36%
2021 -2.8% -21.0% 24.5% 22.78%
2020 3.0% -24.2% 27.8% 63.55%
2019 2.8% -23.1% 11.7% 79.90%
2018 -2.7% -2.9% 23.1% 5.72%

NAV & Total Return History

JSPGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSPGX Category Low Category High JSPGX % Rank
Net Assets 234 M 1.12 M 110 B 61.77%
Number of Holdings 20 2 10961 87.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 179 M -31.7 M 22 B 42.80%
Weighting of Top 10 70.72% 10.8% 100.0% 24.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Janus Henderson Global Bond N 10.25%
  2. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  3. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  4. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  5. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  6. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  7. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  8. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  9. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%
  10. Janus Emerging Markets N 10.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPGX % Rank
Stocks 		79.09% -45.72% 98.42% 9.81%
Bonds 		16.13% -39.76% 93.84% 75.16%
Cash 		3.45% -97.12% 185.58% 67.85%
Other 		0.92% -1.25% 197.12% 39.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.39% 0.00% 25.49% 56.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.03% 14.00% 58.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPGX % Rank
Technology 		21.09% 0.00% 39.48% 14.23%
Healthcare 		14.15% 0.00% 30.30% 25.05%
Financial Services 		13.19% 0.00% 30.34% 67.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.11% 0.00% 20.84% 20.81%
Industrials 		10.57% 0.09% 32.39% 59.02%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 28.59% 29.09%
Real Estate 		6.43% 0.00% 90.14% 38.64%
Basic Materials 		5.26% 0.00% 60.23% 65.82%
Consumer Defense 		5.03% 0.00% 31.85% 67.73%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 38.61% 92.78%
Utilities 		2.41% 0.00% 40.29% 74.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPGX % Rank
US 		47.77% -4.82% 95.75% 11.27%
Non US 		31.32% -46.69% 57.06% 30.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPGX % Rank
Government 		37.09% 0.00% 98.64% 45.72%
Corporate 		35.77% 0.00% 99.90% 46.97%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.09% 0.10% 100.00% 51.57%
Securitized 		8.91% 0.00% 83.28% 18.58%
Derivative 		1.13% 0.00% 41.88% 33.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 77.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSPGX % Rank
US 		8.58% -177.12% 87.76% 75.37%
Non US 		7.55% -39.00% 137.36% 41.13%

JSPGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.16% 2.71% 53.24%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.70% 5.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.70% 92.11%

Sales Fees

JSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 441.00% 38.28%

JSPGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSPGX Category Low Category High JSPGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.90% 0.00% 10.92% 74.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSPGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSPGX Category Low Category High JSPGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -5.20% 6.33% 54.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSPGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSPGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ashwin Alankar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2014

7.75

7.8%

Ashwin Alankar, Ph.D., is Head of Global Asset Allocation of Janus Henderson Investors. Mr. Alankar is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts. He joined Janus Capital in August 2014. Prior to joining Janus Capital, Mr. Alankar was Co-Chief Investment Officer of AllianceBernstein’s Tail Risk Parity products and a senior portfolio manager of the firm’s systematic multi-asset class alternative investment efforts from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Alankar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

