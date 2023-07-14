Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$234 M
Holdings in Top 10
70.7%
Expense Ratio 0.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JSPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|82.40%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|78.11%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|31.40%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|16.36%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|18.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|89.36%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|22.78%
|2020
|3.0%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|62.38%
|2019
|2.8%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|70.40%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|23.98%
|Period
|JSPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|81.33%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|69.49%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|27.51%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|15.33%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|17.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|89.36%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|22.78%
|2020
|3.0%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|63.55%
|2019
|2.8%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|79.90%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|5.72%
|JSPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSPGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|234 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|61.77%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|2
|10961
|87.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|179 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|42.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.72%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|24.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPGX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.09%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|9.81%
|Bonds
|16.13%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|75.16%
|Cash
|3.45%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|67.85%
|Other
|0.92%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|39.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.39%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|56.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|58.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPGX % Rank
|Technology
|21.09%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|14.23%
|Healthcare
|14.15%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|25.05%
|Financial Services
|13.19%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|67.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.11%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|20.81%
|Industrials
|10.57%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|59.02%
|Communication Services
|7.17%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|29.09%
|Real Estate
|6.43%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|38.64%
|Basic Materials
|5.26%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|65.82%
|Consumer Defense
|5.03%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|67.73%
|Energy
|2.59%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|92.78%
|Utilities
|2.41%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|74.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPGX % Rank
|US
|47.77%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|11.27%
|Non US
|31.32%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|30.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPGX % Rank
|Government
|37.09%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|45.72%
|Corporate
|35.77%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|46.97%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.09%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|51.57%
|Securitized
|8.91%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|18.58%
|Derivative
|1.13%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|33.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|77.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSPGX % Rank
|US
|8.58%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|75.37%
|Non US
|7.55%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|41.13%
|JSPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|53.24%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|5.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|92.11%
|JSPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|JSPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JSPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|38.28%
|JSPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSPGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|74.22%
|JSPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JSPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSPGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.37%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|54.25%
|JSPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2014
7.75
7.8%
Ashwin Alankar, Ph.D., is Head of Global Asset Allocation of Janus Henderson Investors. Mr. Alankar is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts. He joined Janus Capital in August 2014. Prior to joining Janus Capital, Mr. Alankar was Co-Chief Investment Officer of AllianceBernstein’s Tail Risk Parity products and a senior portfolio manager of the firm’s systematic multi-asset class alternative investment efforts from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Alankar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
