JHancock Short Duration Bond Fund

mutual fund
JSNCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.21 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (JSNIX) Primary Retirement (JSNRX) A (JSNAX) C (JSNCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$507 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JSNCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JHancock Short Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    84947
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Given

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds. These may include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds and debentures, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and U.S. government and agency securities. The fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in investment-grade debt securities and cash and cash equivalents. The fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in below-investment-grade debt securities (junk bonds) rated as low as CC by S&P Global Ratings (S&P), Ca by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), and C by Fitch Ratings (Fitch), or their unrated equivalents. The fund does not invest in securities rated below these ratings or their unrated equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The fund’s average effective duration is expected to be less than 3 years. There is no limit on average maturity.
The manager focuses on sector allocation, industry allocation, and security selection in making investment decisions. The manager uses bottom-up research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued. The fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside of the United States, including depositary receipts. The fund’s assets will be U.S. dollar-denominated.
The fund may engage in derivative transactions. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns, and may include futures contracts on securities and indexes; options on futures contracts, securities, and indexes; and interest-rate and credit default swaps. The fund’s investments in U.S. government and agency securities may or may not be supported by the full faith and credit of the United States.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may not invest more than 10% of its net assets in cash or cash equivalents (except cash segregated in relation to derivative transactions). The fund may trade securities actively.
JSNCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -6.3% 3.8% 72.22%
1 Yr -0.9% -11.5% 2.9% 44.97%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.1% 1.3% 61.44%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -17.7% -2.5% 58.76%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 50.55%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 78.13%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -6.3% 3.8% 69.79%
1 Yr -0.9% -11.5% 1.9% 40.63%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.1% 4.5% 61.60%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -17.7% -2.5% 58.76%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 50.36%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 78.13%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JSNCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSNCX Category Low Category High JSNCX % Rank
Net Assets 507 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 67.07%
Number of Holdings 346 4 4919 63.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.7 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 74.65%
Weighting of Top 10 11.03% 1.7% 100.0% 83.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.66%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.20%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 1.85%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.78%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.375% 1.65%
  6. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.5% 1.57%
  7. American Express Credit Account Master Trust 2.67% 1.03%
  8. FORD CREDIT AUTO LEASE TRUST 2.22% 1.01%
  9. Ares Capital Corporation 4.2% 1.01%
  10. Petrobras Global Finance B.V. 5.3% 0.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSNCX % Rank
Bonds 		97.84% 49.71% 194.71% 12.33%
Convertible Bonds 		1.84% 0.00% 27.71% 58.33%
Cash 		0.32% -102.46% 39.20% 86.46%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 60.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 62.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 53.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSNCX % Rank
Corporate 		66.84% 0.00% 100.00% 10.42%
Securitized 		26.11% 0.00% 97.27% 44.79%
Government 		6.49% 0.00% 73.63% 75.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.32% 0.00% 44.09% 97.05%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 17.46% 22.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 62.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSNCX % Rank
US 		79.87% 0.00% 165.96% 51.04%
Non US 		17.97% 0.00% 72.71% 19.27%

JSNCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 19.98% 10.09%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 1.19% 21.14%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JSNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.50% 4.00% 46.03%

Trading Fees

JSNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 2.00% 500.00% 34.86%

JSNCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSNCX Category Low Category High JSNCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.58% 0.00% 11.01% 29.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSNCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSNCX Category Low Category High JSNCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.07% -1.27% 4.98% 55.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSNCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JSNCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2019

2.88

2.9%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2019

2.88

2.9%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Pranay Sonalkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007

Connor Minnaar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Connor Minnaar, CFA ·Senior Director and Associate Portfolio Manager ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2006 ·Began business career in 2002

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

