Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
Net Assets
$1.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.1%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JSMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|88.83%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|65.25%
|3 Yr
|-14.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|89.03%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|78.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|8.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|88.04%
|2021
|-16.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|92.65%
|2020
|16.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|9.52%
|2019
|5.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|53.42%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|28.43%
|Period
|JSMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|85.11%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|61.35%
|3 Yr
|-14.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|89.20%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|74.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|13.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|88.04%
|2021
|-16.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|92.65%
|2020
|16.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|9.52%
|2019
|5.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|53.42%
|2018
|0.4%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|4.29%
|JSMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSMTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.1 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|49.82%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|20
|3702
|96.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|572 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|34.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.08%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|9.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSMTX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.82%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|90.60%
|Cash
|5.19%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|7.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|79.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|79.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|78.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|79.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSMTX % Rank
|Technology
|25.66%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|72.70%
|Healthcare
|22.17%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|17.20%
|Communication Services
|14.14%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|2.66%
|Industrials
|13.34%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|62.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.11%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|86.88%
|Financial Services
|8.31%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|39.01%
|Consumer Defense
|7.28%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|3.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|85.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|96.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|93.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|95.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSMTX % Rank
|US
|88.34%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|84.75%
|Non US
|6.48%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|21.81%
|JSMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|66.85%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|62.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|JSMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JSMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JSMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|62.06%
|JSMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSMTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|82.27%
|JSMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JSMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSMTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.76%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|64.57%
|JSMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2003
18.51
18.5%
Kenneth F. Broad, CFA, MBA Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Kenneth F. Broad became a member of Jackson Square, at its inception in May 2014, as a portfolio manager and research analyst. Prior to joining Jackson Square, he was a portfolio manager and equity analyst on the Delaware Investments Focus Growth Equity team from April 2005 to April 2014. The Focus Growth Equity team managed large-cap growth, smid-cap growth, all-cap growth and global growth portfolios. Prior to joining Delaware Investments, he was a principal and portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management, where he managed sub-advised funds and institutional separate accounts. Before joining Transamerica in 2000, he was a portfolio manager with The Franklin Templeton Group and was a consultant in the business valuation and merger and acquisition group at KPMG Peat Marwick. He received an MBA from the University of California at Los Angeles and his bachelor’s degree in economics from Colgate University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2003
18.51
18.5%
Christopher J. Bonavico, portfolio manager and analyst, joined JSP in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, senior portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a senior portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management (1993 to 2005).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2019
3.4
3.4%
Ian D. Ferry became a member of Jackson Square, at its inception in May 2014, as a portfolio manager and research analyst. Prior to joining Jackson Square, he was a portfolio manager and equity analyst on the Delaware Investments Focus Growth Equity team from November 2011 to April 2014. The Focus Growth Equity team managed large-cap growth, smid-cap growth, all-cap growth and global growth portfolios. Prior to joining Delaware Investments, he was an equity research analyst with Fidelity from August 2010 to October 2011. Before that, he completed an internship as an analyst with Carlson Capital in summer 2009. Previously, he worked with HarbourVest Partners from 2005 to 2008 in its private equity group, where he analyzed and completed growth equity investments and leveraged buyouts for the firm. Ferry began his career with Houlihan Lokey in 2004 as a financial analyst. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Tulane University. Ferry also earned an MBA, with a concentration in management, from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...