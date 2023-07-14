The Adviser defines small-and mid-capitalization companies as companies, at the time of purchase, within the range of the capitalization of companies constituting the Russell 2500 ® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 2500 ® Growth Index was between approximately $32 million and $35 billion. The Fund tends to hold a relatively focused portfolio of between 25 and 35 companies, although from time to time the Fund may hold fewer or more stocks depending on the Adviser’s assessment of the investment opportunities available. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the Information Technology sector.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) and, without limitation, sponsored and unsponsored American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that are actively traded in the United States, including issuers located or operating in emerging markets and frontier markets. The Fund determines that a market is an emerging market if it is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index; the Fund determines that a market is a frontier market if it is included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. To the extent the Fund invests in securities denominated in a particular currency, it may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the investment.

In addition, the Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are corporations or trusts that invest primarily in fee or leasehold ownership of real estate, mortgages or shares issued by other REITs, and that receive favorable tax treatment provided they meet certain conditions, including the requirement that they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income.

Using a bottom-up approach in selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to select securities of companies that it believes are beneficiaries of fundamental change, have strong competitive positions, attractive unit economics capable of generating strong and consistent cash flows as the business scales, shareholder-aligned management teams and the opportunity to generate consistent, long-term growth of intrinsic value. The Adviser typically considers a company’s operational efficiency and management’s plans for capital allocation. Through the Adviser’s investment research process, it seeks to identify the companies that it believes will exceed the market’s expectations for: 1) key financial metrics and 2) sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser purchases these securities for the Fund when it believes the market has not already reflected these expectations in the current stock price. Additionally, the Adviser typically invests for a 3-5 year time horizon, allowing it to take advantage of discrepancies between short-term price movements and long-term fundamental prospects.

Holdings are typically sold to make room in the portfolio for more attractive stocks, or where the holding reaches the Adviser’s estimate for its intrinsic value, or in response to an unexpected, negative fundamental change, including a change in management’s strategic direction.

The Fund is non-diversified and invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that the Adviser believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and may grow faster than the U.S. economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by small-and mid-capitalization companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.