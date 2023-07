Daniel G. Scherman, CFA Dan Scherman is Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. In this role, Mr. Scherman is responsible for overseeing corporate and investment risk for Janus. In addition to communicating risks to senior management, trustees, consultants and institutional clients and managing the performance analytics group, Mr. Scherman is responsible for equity trading and management of Janus’ asset allocation products. He is also chair of the Janus Global Risk Committee and is a member of the Janus Operating Committee. Prior to joining Janus in March 2005, Mr. Scherman served as senior quantitative analyst and portfolio manager from 2001 to 2005 at MFS Investment Management where he also served as a global fixed income portfolio manager and currency specialist from 1992 to 2001. He also held positions as a proprietary trader and a market maker with a sell-side firm. Mr. Scherman received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and history from Dartmouth College and his MBA from Boston University. Mr. Scherman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 28 years of investment industry experience.