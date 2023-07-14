The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing opportunistically across different markets and sectors, based on the portfolio management team’s view of the markets and sectors. The Fund’s approach is flexible and it is not managed to or constrained by a benchmark. This allows the Fund to shift its allocations based on changing market conditions which may result in investing in a few or multiple markets and sectors. Total return in the Fund’s objective includes both current income and capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in debt investments. Debt investments include loan assignments and participations (Loans), commitments to purchase Loans, convertible securities, bonds, and all other types of debt securities and debt instruments. Debt investments also include money market investment companies. “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund is unconstrained by sectors and strategies. The Fund has broad flexibility to invest in a wide variety of debt securities and instruments. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in fixed and floating rate debt securities issued in both U.S. and foreign markets including emerging markets. These securities may include debt securities issued by governments and their agencies, supranational organizations, corporations, and banks. The Fund may also invest in equity securities as a principal strategy. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use fixed income, currency and credit derivatives. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, options, swaps including credit default swaps, and forward contracts. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives including forward foreign currency contracts and other foreign currency transactions, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may also use such derivatives for other hedging purposes (e.g., decreasing exposure to certain securities), to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies. The Fund may invest without limit in securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as junk bonds or high yield securities) by Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (Moody’s), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (S&P), Fitch Rating (Fitch) or the equivalent by another national rating organization, or securities that are unrated but are deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. Below investment grade securities may include so-called “distressed debt.” Distressed debt includes securities of issuers experiencing financial or operating difficulties, securities where the issuer has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, securities of issuers that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructuring or securities of issuer’s operating in troubled industries. Investment in distressed debt is not a principal investment strategy of the Fund. A significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in asset-backed securities and mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities. Such securities may be structured as collateralized mortgage obligations and stripped mortgage-backed securities, including those structured such that payments consist of interest-only (IO), principal-only (PO) or principal and interest. The Fund may also invest in structured investments and adjustable rate mortgage loans (ARMs). The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in sub-prime mortgage-related securities. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities including U.S. Treasury securities, treasury receipts and obligations and securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The Fund may also invest in mortgage pass-through securities including mortgage TBAs. The Fund may enter into dollar rolls, in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities including mortgage TBAs and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date. The Fund may also sell mortgage TBAs short. The Fund may invest in inflation-linked debt securities including fixed and floating rate debt securities of varying maturities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may also invest in inflation-linked debt securities issued by other entities such as corporations, foreign governments and foreign issuers. The Fund may invest in loan assignments and participations (Loans), and commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments). Loans will typically consist of senior floating rate loans (Senior Loans), but may also include secured and unsecured loans, second lien loans or more junior (Junior Loans) and bridge loans. The Fund may invest in municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in when-issued securities, delayed delivery securities, forward commitments, zero-coupon securities, pay-in-kind securities and deferred payment securities. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities and preferred securities that the adviser believes will produce income or generate return. As part of its principal investment strategy and for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser uses an opportunistic strategy and uses both security selection and derivatives to allocate its investments among strategies and sectors. For each strategy/sector, dedicated sector specialists provide security research and recommendations to the lead portfolio managers. Buy and sell decisions are based on fundamental, quantitative and technical research. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on many issuers or countries in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers or countries that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers or countries that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Fund uses a flexible asset allocation approach that permits the adviser to invest in only a small number of strategies/ sectors from time to time although the Fund intends to invest in at least two sectors under normal market conditions. While the Fund seeks to mitigate downside risk, the Fund’s risk exposure may vary due to the Fund’s flexible allocation approach and a risk associated with an individual strategy or type of investment may become more pronounced when the Fund utilizes a single strategy or type of investment or only a few strategies or types of investments.