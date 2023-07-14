Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$1.05 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.8%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 103.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JSIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|57.81%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|11.69%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|21.10%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|16.08%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|18.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|11.10%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|59.82%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|36.12%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|57.71%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|54.11%
|Period
|JSIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|56.54%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|10.97%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|21.45%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|12.55%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|13.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|JSIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|11.10%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|59.82%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|36.12%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|54.42%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|28.49%
|JSIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.05 B
|100
|124 B
|41.68%
|Number of Holdings
|1297
|2
|8175
|18.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.2 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|54.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.84%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|93.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSIAX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.83%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|57.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|9.27%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|4.36%
|Cash
|3.20%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|70.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.39%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|34.59%
|Stocks
|0.31%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|44.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|81.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSIAX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|89.95%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|1.54%
|Communication Services
|10.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.77%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.03%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|87.66%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.23%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.69%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.69%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|88.43%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSIAX % Rank
|US
|0.31%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|38.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|85.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSIAX % Rank
|Corporate
|47.84%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|37.08%
|Securitized
|41.50%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|20.15%
|Government
|7.45%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|62.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|90.67%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|87.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSIAX % Rank
|US
|66.94%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|48.69%
|Non US
|19.89%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|44.19%
|JSIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|52.00%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|16.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.04%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|34.67%
|JSIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|63.91%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JSIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JSIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|103.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|66.55%
|JSIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.75%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|71.07%
|JSIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JSIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.92%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|79.77%
|JSIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2011
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Iain Stealey, CFA, managing director, is the International Chief Investment Officer within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, he is a portfolio manager focusing on multi-sector bond strategies for both segregated clients and pooled funds and serves on the Currency Investment Policy Committee (CIPC). Iain was previously Head of Global Aggregate Strategies and before that was responsible for the portfolio management of enhanced cash and short duration portfolios. Since 2002, he obtained a B.Sc. in Management Science from Loughborough University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Robert Michele, CFA, managing director, is the Chief Investment Officer of the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in New York, Bob directs the global investment process and oversees the portfolio management and research functions. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Bob was at Schroder Investment Management for ten years, most recently serving as the global head of fixed income. He also previously served as the head of Schroder’s U.S. Fixed Income Group, based in New York. Bob was at BlackRock from 1995 to 1998, responsible for managing core bond portfolios and d
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Andrew Headley, managing director, is the Head of Securitized strategies within the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group and is a portfolio manager for several multi-sector fixed income strategies. Based in New York, he is responsible for overseeing management of dedicated strategies focused on agency & non-agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities as well as the development and implementation of securitized strategies for multi-sector portfolios. An employee since 2005, Drew previously worked as a portfolio manager at Bear Stearns Asset Management, overseeing the securitized sectors for the core fixed income strategies. Prior to this, Drew was a portfolio manager at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts (a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Asset Management) for eleven years, specializing in mortgage and broad market portfolios. Drew holds a B.S. summa cum laude in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jeff Hutz, managing director, is a credit analyst within the Global High Yield team, responsible for analyzing and selecting high yield bonds in the consumer products and technology sectors as well as convertible securities. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Jeff was at 40|86 Advisors for five years, most recently serving as a senior analyst. Previously, he spent two years as a design engineer with Onkyo America Inc., the U.S. division of a Japanese electronics company. Jeff holds a B.S. in electrical engineering and an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis. He is a member of the CFA Society of Indianapolis and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Lisa Coleman, managing director, is the head of the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lisa was at Schroders Investment Management for eight years, serving as the head of Global Credit Strategies and the head of European Fixed Income. Previously, she was at Allmerica Financial for six years, managing core and corporate bond portfolios. Before this, Lisa was Deputy Manager of Global Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman for five years, managing corporate bond, asset-backed security, mortgage-backed security and government bond portfolios. Prior Brown Brothers Harriman, Lisa worked at Merrill Lynch in foreign exchange sales and at Travelers Insurance Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Lisa began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, holding roles in the foreign exchange and foreign relations departments. Lisa holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut and a M.A. in international banking and finance from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York. In addition, she is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
