John Hancock Seaport Long/Short Fund

mutual fund
JSFBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.04 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (JSFDX) Primary Retirement (JSFRX) A (JSFBX) C (JSFTX)
John Hancock Seaport Long/Short Fund

JSFBX | Fund

$11.04

$992 M

0.00%

1.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$992 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 259.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JSFBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Seaport Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ann Gallo

Fund Description

The fund allocates its assets to a number of investment strategies (Strategies), through which the fund will take both physical and synthetic long positions and synthetic short exposures in a variety of equity and derivative instruments. The fund may hold significant synthetic long and short exposures. Each Strategy will be managed by a separate portfolio management team pursuant to allocations provided by the advisor from time to time. For long positions, the manager generally uses bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify companies throughout the world that the manager believes are undervalued or expects to experience high levels of growth. The manager also seeks to identify sectors, industries, or asset classes that
may be overvalued or may experience low levels of growth, and the fund may take significant synthetic long and short exposures in such areas. The fund generally will not invest in companies with a market capitalization below $500 million at the time of purchase. The fund’s synthetic short exposures will primarily be maintained in derivatives on exchange-traded pooled investment vehicles (e.g., exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) and/or indices, but may be maintained in other vehicles. In certain circumstances, the fund’s overall synthetic short exposures may equal or exceed the size of the fund’s long positions. Generally, the fund does not intend to take synthetic short exposures to individual stocks. The fund also may invest in master limited partnerships. The fund may trade securities actively.
Derivative instruments in which the fund may hold physical and synthetic long positions or synthetic short exposures include futures and forward contracts, such as interest-rate futures and foreign currency forward contracts; swaps, such as interest-rate swaps, credit default swaps, or total return swaps; call and put options; or warrants and rights, and may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns. The fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements.
The Strategies are typically diversified across sectors or focus on individual sectors, including financial services, healthcare, information technology, energy, biotechnology, and/or natural resources. Strategies and the allocations among them may vary. Each Strategy has a distinct investment philosophy and an analytical process based on a number of factors, such as business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, expected growth rates, revenues, dividends, and other measures of value. As a result, the aggregate portfolio will represent a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries, and market capitalizations.
The manager may also invest in debt instruments, including high yield debt instruments (i.e., junk bonds). Such instruments may include, but are not limited to, bonds, bank loans (including loan participations), asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, convertible securities, foreign currency-denominated foreign securities, U.S. and foreign government securities, hybrid securities (including convertible bonds, contingent convertible/capital securities, and similarly structured securities), derivatives, currencies, and reverse repurchase agreements. Some loans may be illiquid. Derivative instruments also may magnify the fund’s gains and losses. The fund’s derivative transactions will be fully collateralized.
Read More

JSFBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -14.1% 30.8% 56.42%
1 Yr 3.7% -16.2% 40.2% 49.72%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.9% 28.2% 71.95%
5 Yr -0.5%* -14.3% 15.5% 63.33%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -54.0% 17.4% 54.91%
2021 -1.8% -22.5% 24.1% 84.43%
2020 2.0% -19.4% 24.1% 34.78%
2019 3.2% -5.5% 12.9% 19.74%
2018 -1.6% -14.0% 2.4% 44.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -33.0% 30.8% 52.51%
1 Yr 3.7% -52.8% 40.2% 48.04%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.5% 28.2% 71.60%
5 Yr -0.5%* -14.1% 16.6% 68.49%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -54.0% 17.4% 54.91%
2021 -1.8% -22.5% 24.1% 83.83%
2020 2.0% -19.4% 24.1% 34.78%
2019 3.2% -5.5% 12.9% 19.74%
2018 -1.6% -14.0% 2.4% 55.10%

NAV & Total Return History

JSFBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSFBX Category Low Category High JSFBX % Rank
Net Assets 992 M 818 K 5.18 B 10.61%
Number of Holdings 2390 3 2670 4.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 328 M -175 M 1.1 B 15.79%
Weighting of Top 10 42.60% 1.5% 100.0% 41.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 9.25%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 9.12%
  3. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 8.64%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 8.41%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 7.27%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 6.84%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 6.69%
  8. 99d0lf7u9 Trs Usd R V 01mlibor 99d0lf7v7 Equitytrs 6.65%
  9. 99d0lf7u9 Trs Usd R V 01mlibor 99d0lf7v7 Equitytrs 6.65%
  10. 99d0lf7u9 Trs Usd R V 01mlibor 99d0lf7v7 Equitytrs 6.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSFBX % Rank
Stocks 		52.82% -2.90% 119.13% 61.05%
Cash 		43.55% -67.46% 106.99% 43.27%
Other 		1.85% -35.22% 39.56% 16.37%
Bonds 		1.79% -48.31% 85.44% 16.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 58.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 57.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSFBX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.95% 0.00% 83.83% 5.33%
Healthcare 		29.73% 0.00% 100.00% 8.00%
Technology 		20.43% 0.00% 43.24% 30.00%
Industrials 		6.30% 0.00% 31.93% 87.33%
Communication Services 		5.42% 0.00% 32.32% 74.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.33% 0.00% 88.83% 88.67%
Energy 		2.44% 0.00% 32.57% 69.33%
Basic Materials 		1.40% 0.00% 28.58% 78.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 92.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 90.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.38% 97.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSFBX % Rank
US 		38.01% -24.26% 116.70% 64.91%
Non US 		14.81% -43.01% 95.82% 18.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSFBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.15% 0.20% 100.00% 76.61%
Government 		3.85% 0.00% 88.51% 15.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.12% 62.57%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 13.59% 59.17%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 62.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 57.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSFBX % Rank
US 		1.79% -48.31% 63.44% 16.37%
Non US 		0.00% -0.33% 22.00% 57.89%

JSFBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.97% 0.44% 13.51% 55.75%
Management Fee 1.41% 0.00% 2.50% 73.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 72.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

JSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 2.50% 5.75% 77.78%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 259.00% 0.00% 479.00% 92.86%

JSFBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSFBX Category Low Category High JSFBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 6.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSFBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSFBX Category Low Category High JSFBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.18% -3.33% 2.16% 64.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSFBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSFBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ann Gallo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Ann C. Gallo, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 1998. Prior to that, Ann was a health care analyst with BT Alex. Brown (1995 — 1998). She was an investment banker and a health care analyst at Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis (1992 — 1995). Previously, she was a financial analyst with Citibank N.A. (1991 — 1992) and an accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (1987 — 1989). Ann received her MS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her BS in accounting from Boston College.

Bruce Glazer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

As a global industry analyst in Global Industry Research, Bruce conducts fundamental research on the computer and business service sectors. His specific areas of analysis include data center outsourcing, transaction/information processing, information technology professional services, and temporary staffing. Education M.B.A.,University of Pennsylvania Experience Joined Wellington Management Company in 1997 Began career in 1990

Jennifer Berg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

As a senior vice president and global industry analyst, Jennifer is responsible for coverage of the global capital markets industry including brokers, asset managers, custodian banks, and exchanges. She conducts fundamental analysis on the companies within these industries and makes buy/sell recommendations to diversified portfolio managers. She is also a co-manager of Wolf Creek, a hedge fund that focuses on investments in financial services. Education B.A., University of Notre Dame Experience Joined Wellington Management in 2002 Began career in 1997

Steven Angeli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Steven C. Angeli, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Steve serves as a portfolio manager and co-leader of the Growth Opportunities Team. He is also a member of both the Growth and Capital Appreciation Investment Groups. His investment focus has been on small- and mid-cap growth companies globally. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Steve was an associate analyst focusing on fixed income securities, including debt/equity private placements at Fidelity Management and Research (1990 — 1992). Steve earned his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1994) and his BS in finance from Boston College (1990). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Robert Deresiewicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Robert L. Deresiewicz, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 2000. Prior to that, Bob was an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, and an Associate Physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (1990 — 1998). Bob received his MBA from the Harvard Business School (2000), his MD from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and his BA in biochemistry summa cum laude from Columbia University.

Keith White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2016

5.94

5.9%

Keith E. White, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management. He has worked in investment management with Wellington Management since 2007. Education: B.S., James Madison University; M.B.A., the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Rebecca Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Rebecca D. Sykes, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined Wellington Management in 2007 and has been an investment professional since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

