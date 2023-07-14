Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
JSECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.98 -0.26 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (VSEAX) Primary Inst (VSEIX) C (JSECX) Retirement (JSERX) Retirement (JSEZX) Retirement (VSENX) Retirement (JSEQX) Retirement (JSEPX)
JSECX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.98 -0.26 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (VSEAX) Primary Inst (VSEIX) C (JSECX) Retirement (JSERX) Retirement (JSEZX) Retirement (VSENX) Retirement (JSEQX) Retirement (JSEPX)
JSECX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.98 -0.26 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (VSEAX) Primary Inst (VSEIX) C (JSECX) Retirement (JSERX) Retirement (JSEZX) Retirement (VSENX) Retirement (JSEQX) Retirement (JSEPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund

JSECX | Fund

$23.98

$6.21 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

-13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$6.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund

JSECX | Fund

$23.98

$6.21 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

JSECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Feb 18, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    2049290
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Don San Jose

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $4.19 million to $9.82 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process. The adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued companies with leading competitive positions and predictable and durable business models. It also seeks companies whose management has a successful track record of prudent capital allocation. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuersmay be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

JSECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -14.5% 140.9% 77.30%
1 Yr -13.2% -34.7% 196.6% 98.63%
3 Yr -10.3%* -21.8% 37.4% 99.13%
5 Yr -9.7%* -23.7% 9.2% 93.74%
10 Yr -3.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 88.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.2% -59.3% 118.2% 95.20%
2021 -8.6% -17.3% 18.6% 96.68%
2020 4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 38.60%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 58.52%
2018 -3.9% -20.0% 0.2% 32.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -17.6% 140.9% 72.01%
1 Yr -13.2% -34.7% 196.6% 97.61%
3 Yr -10.3%* -21.8% 37.4% 99.11%
5 Yr -7.9%* -23.7% 10.7% 90.11%
10 Yr 0.4%* -9.0% 15.3% 76.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.2% -59.3% 118.2% 95.20%
2021 -8.6% -17.3% 18.6% 96.68%
2020 4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 38.60%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 58.52%
2018 -2.0% -19.9% 0.2% 11.43%

NAV & Total Return History

JSECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSECX Category Low Category High JSECX % Rank
Net Assets 6.21 B 1.48 M 120 B 4.75%
Number of Holdings 105 2 2519 62.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.08 B 213 K 4.6 B 5.44%
Weighting of Top 10 17.13% 2.8% 101.7% 44.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 2.38%
  2. Pool Corp 2.17%
  3. Catalent Inc 2.11%
  4. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 1.89%
  5. AptarGroup Inc 1.81%
  6. Q2 Holdings Inc 1.78%
  7. Encompass Health Corp 1.73%
  8. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 1.71%
  9. Performance Food Group Co 1.65%
  10. EastGroup Properties Inc 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSECX % Rank
Stocks 		97.63% 25.32% 100.32% 62.93%
Cash 		2.38% -79.10% 74.68% 34.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 21.09%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 22.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 19.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 20.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSECX % Rank
Industrials 		25.53% 2.46% 37.42% 9.45%
Financial Services 		16.62% 0.00% 35.52% 31.27%
Healthcare 		15.32% 0.00% 26.53% 35.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.12% 0.99% 47.79% 11.86%
Technology 		11.88% 0.00% 54.70% 78.87%
Real Estate 		6.87% 0.00% 29.43% 56.36%
Consumer Defense 		5.30% 0.00% 18.87% 20.62%
Utilities 		2.10% 0.00% 18.58% 59.62%
Basic Materials 		1.29% 0.00% 18.66% 97.42%
Energy 		0.98% 0.00% 37.72% 90.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 94.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSECX % Rank
US 		95.72% 24.89% 100.00% 55.95%
Non US 		1.91% 0.00% 36.31% 40.65%

JSECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.01% 13.16% 13.10%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 34.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 80.22%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.45% 25.56%

Sales Fees

JSECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 31.48%

Trading Fees

JSECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 16.01%

JSECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSECX Category Low Category High JSECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 44.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSECX Category Low Category High JSECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.40% 2.49% 86.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Don San Jose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Don San Jose, CFA, Managing Director, has been an analyst with the U.S. small cap equity group since 2004 and a portfolio manager since 2007. An employee since 2000, Don was an analyst in JPMorgan Securities' equity research department covering capital goods companies before joining the small cap group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an equity research associate at ING Baring Furman Selz. Don holds a B.S. in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder.

Daniel Percella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2014

8.35

8.4%

Daniel J. Percella, CFA, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager, joined JPMorgan in 2008. Prior to that, Daniel Percella was executive director and analyst and co-portfolio manager on the Small Cap Active Core Team. Dan was previously a member of Institutional Investor-ranked equity research teams covering the transportation sector at Bear Stearns, Bank of America and Citigroup.  Dan holds a B.S. in economics from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute.  He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×