Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
JSCVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.15 -0.21 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (JSIVX) Primary Other (JSCVX) D (JNPSX) S (JISCX) Inst (JSCOX) A (JDSAX) Retirement (JDSRX) C (JCSCX) N (JDSNX)
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (JSIVX) Primary Other (JSCVX) D (JNPSX) S (JISCX) Inst (JSCOX) A (JDSAX) Retirement (JDSRX) C (JCSCX) N (JDSNX)
Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JSCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Tugman

Fund Description

JSCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -10.6% 21.3% 62.91%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.4% 28.1% 31.02%
3 Yr 9.7%* -15.7% 112.5% 67.44%
5 Yr 0.0%* -24.5% 42.5% 41.18%
10 Yr -0.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 57.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -36.7% 212.9% 34.81%
2021 9.7% -38.4% 60.6% 50.34%
2020 -2.6% -9.3% 66.8% 93.49%
2019 5.7% -5.9% 7.6% 12.90%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 25.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -12.9% 21.3% 60.30%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.4% 46.4% 28.35%
3 Yr 9.7%* -15.7% 112.5% 66.74%
5 Yr 1.6%* -19.0% 42.5% 30.05%
10 Yr 6.0%* -10.1% 23.2% 20.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -36.7% 212.9% 34.81%
2021 9.7% -38.4% 60.6% 50.34%
2020 -2.6% -7.6% 66.8% 93.95%
2019 5.7% -5.9% 7.6% 12.90%
2018 -2.8% -12.3% -1.2% 19.55%

NAV & Total Return History

JSCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSCVX Category Low Category High JSCVX % Rank
Net Assets 3.06 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 16.67%
Number of Holdings 81 10 1551 69.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 747 M 812 K 2.82 B 12.91%
Weighting of Top 10 22.18% 4.8% 95.7% 36.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc 2.89%
  2. Prosperity Bancshares Inc 2.55%
  3. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 2.51%
  4. Black Hills Corp 2.50%
  5. Skyline Champion Corp 2.34%
  6. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 2.33%
  7. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc 2.32%
  8. Commercial Metals Co 2.30%
  9. UniFirst Corp 2.29%
  10. Eagle Materials Inc 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSCVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.76% 14.38% 100.16% 70.24%
Cash 		3.24% -52.43% 47.85% 28.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 24.51%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 23.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 22.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 22.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSCVX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.33% 0.00% 35.71% 59.16%
Industrials 		16.17% 0.65% 48.61% 58.50%
Real Estate 		11.78% 0.00% 44.41% 18.54%
Healthcare 		10.42% 0.00% 25.76% 7.73%
Technology 		9.32% 0.00% 34.03% 44.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.59% 0.00% 51.62% 79.91%
Energy 		8.31% 0.00% 29.42% 46.36%
Basic Materials 		6.54% 0.00% 67.30% 29.58%
Utilities 		2.59% 0.00% 13.86% 47.90%
Consumer Defense 		2.42% 0.00% 13.22% 75.28%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 24.90% 71.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSCVX % Rank
US 		94.03% 11.42% 100.16% 56.89%
Non US 		2.73% 0.00% 78.53% 52.95%

JSCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.05% 37.36% 74.45%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 17.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.35% 85.71%

Sales Fees

JSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 7.00% 252.00% 51.87%

JSCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSCVX Category Low Category High JSCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 7.65% 45.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSCVX Category Low Category High JSCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -1.43% 4.13% 26.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JSCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Tugman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2009

13.22

13.2%

Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Craig Kempler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Craig Kempler, CFA, is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund, which he has co-managed since October 2017. Mr. Kempler joined Perkins in May 2005 as a research analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Kempler worked at Independence Investments for two years as an analyst responsible for the technology sector. He also served as an investment analyst with McDonald Investments/Key Bank. Mr. Kempler holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Denison University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Accounting from Indiana University. Mr. Kempler holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

