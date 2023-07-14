The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies are defined as those companies with market capitalizations (share price multiplied by number of shares outstanding) within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of August 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index was approximately $12.35 billion, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index were approximately $3.87 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively.

The Fund maintains a diversified portfolio of investments consisting primarily of common stocks. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities, such as preferred stocks, rights, or warrants. The Adviser expects to select investments for the Fund in companies across various industry groups.

The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio in an aggressive growth style. The Adviser believes that investments in small capitalization companies can have greater earnings and sales growth potential than larger capitalized companies and can offer substantial opportunities for long-term growth of capital. The Adviser’s overall stock selections are based on its qualitative and quantitative assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects and whether it has an above-average potential for long-term growth of capital.

The Adviser expects to invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in U.S. companies, but may gain exposure to foreign markets, including emerging markets, through the global operations of U.S. companies, by purchasing depositary receipts or securities of foreign companies traded on U.S. exchanges, or through direct investment in foreign companies. The Adviser will not invest more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets directly in foreign companies.