Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-cap companies that are believed to be undervalued by various measures and offer good prospects for capital appreciation. The fund defines small-cap companies as

those with market capitalizations at or below the market capitalization of the largest company represented in either the Russell 2000 Value Index (approximately $25 billion as of October 31, 2021) or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (approximately $8.2 billion as of October 31, 2021).

The fund invests primarily in a diversified mix of common stocks of U.S. small-cap companies. The manager employs a value-oriented investment approach in selecting stocks, using proprietary fundamental research to identify stocks the manager believes have distinct value characteristics based on industry-specific valuation criteria. The manager focuses on high-quality companies with a proven record of above-average rates of profitability that sell at a discount relative to the overall small-cap market.

The manager seeks to identify companies demonstrating one or more of the following characteristics: sustainable competitive advantages within a market niche; strong profitability and free cash flows; strong market share positions and trends; quality of and share ownership by management; and conservative financial structures relative to industry average.

The fund’s sector exposures are broadly diversified but may vary significantly from the fund’s benchmark. The fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in foreign securities (including up to 5% in emerging-market securities). The fund may invest significantly in financial services companies.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests 10% or less (usually less) of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents.