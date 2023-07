The Fund invests in high quality, short-term money market instruments which are issued and payable in U.S. dollars. The Fund principally invests in: • high quality commercial paper and other short-term debt securities, including floating and variable rate demand notes of U.S. and foreign corporations, • debt securities issued or guaranteed by qualified U.S. and foreign banks, including certificates of deposit, time deposits and other short-term securities, • securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities or Government-Sponsored Enterprises (“GSEs”), • asset-backed securities, • repurchase agreements, and • taxable municipal obligations. The Fund is a money market fund managed in the following manner: • The Fund calculates its net asset value to four decimals (e.g., $1.0000) using market-based pricing and operates with a floating net asset value. • The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund will be 60 days or less and the dollar-weighted average life to maturity will be 120 days or less. • The Fund will only buy securities that have remaining maturities of 397 days or less or securities otherwise permitted to be purchased because of maturity shortening provisions under applicable regulation. • The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. • The Fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk. The Fund may invest significantly in securities with floating or variable rates of interest. Their yields will vary as interest rates change. The securities in which the Fund may invest include privately placed securities. The Fund will generally hold a portion of its assets in cash, primarily to meet redemptions. The Fund will concentrate its investments in the banking industry. Therefore, under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the banking industry. The Fund may, however, invest less than 25% of its total assets in this industry as a temporary defensive measure. The Fund may trade securities on a when-issued, delayed settlement or forward commitment basis. The Fund’s adviser seeks to develop an appropriate portfolio by considering the differences in yields among securities of different maturities, market sectors and issuers. Liquidity Fees and Redemption Gates The Fund’s policies and procedures permit the Board to impose liquidity fees on redemptions and/or redemption gates in the event that the Fund’s weekly liquid assets were to fall below a designated threshold. If the Fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the Board, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed and/or gates on redemptions. In addition, if the Fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the Fund must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the Board determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the Fund.