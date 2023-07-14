Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|JRSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|75.55%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|44.03%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|94.65%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|88.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|76.28%
* Annualized
|JRSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRSNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|703 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|58.38%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|2
|4154
|54.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|329 M
|288 K
|270 B
|51.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.31%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|41.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRSNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|26.49%
|Cash
|0.37%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|72.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|88.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|88.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|88.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|88.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRSNX % Rank
|Technology
|24.59%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|43.57%
|Healthcare
|21.33%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|4.98%
|Communication Services
|8.98%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|34.30%
|Industrials
|8.19%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|73.97%
|Real Estate
|8.03%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|1.61%
|Consumer Defense
|7.93%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|26.19%
|Financial Services
|7.68%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|95.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|90.12%
|Utilities
|5.52%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|7.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.79%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|91.12%
|Energy
|0.75%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|83.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRSNX % Rank
|US
|97.44%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|40.15%
|Non US
|2.20%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|47.02%
|JRSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|71.76%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|49.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JRSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JRSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JRSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|190.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|98.12%
|JRSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRSNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.94%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|94.81%
|JRSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JRSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRSNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.78%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|44.49%
|JRSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.074
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2008
13.51
13.5%
Adrian Banner, Ph.D., is chief investment officer, a position he's held since January 2012. Dr. Banner served as chief executive officer from November 2012 to March 2022. He joined Intech in August 2002 and since that time has been an integral part of the firm’s Princeton-based research team. In 2009, he was named the firm’s co-chief investment officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Vassilios Papathanakos, Ph.D., was named Intech’s deputy chief investment officer in November 2012 and executive vice president, deputy chief investment officer in 2014. Prior to that, he was the firm’s director of research, based in Princeton, NJ. As deputy CIO, Dr. Papathanakos is jointly responsible, with Dr. Adrian Banner, Intech’s chief executive officer and chief investment officer, for the day-to-day implementation of Intech’s investment process and trading operations. Drs. Banner and Papathanakos have worked together during the past few years to implement Intech’s investment process,
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
