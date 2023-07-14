Vassilios Papathanakos, Ph.D., was named Intech’s deputy chief investment officer in November 2012 and executive vice president, deputy chief investment officer in 2014. Prior to that, he was the firm’s director of research, based in Princeton, NJ. As deputy CIO, Dr. Papathanakos is jointly responsible, with Dr. Adrian Banner, Intech’s chief executive officer and chief investment officer, for the day-to-day implementation of Intech’s investment process and trading operations. Drs. Banner and Papathanakos have worked together during the past few years to implement Intech’s investment process,