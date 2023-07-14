Home
Janus Henderson Adaptive Risk Managed U.S. Equity Fund

mutual fund
JRSNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JRSIX) Primary C (JRSCX) A (JRSAX) S (JRSSX) Other (JRSTX) N (JRSNX) D (JRSDX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$703 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 190.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JRSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Adaptive Risk Managed U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Oct 28, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adrian Banner

Fund Description

JRSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -14.3% 35.6% 75.55%
1 Yr 12.4% -34.9% 38.6% 44.03%
3 Yr -5.8%* -27.8% 93.5% 94.65%
5 Yr -3.6%* -30.5% 97.2% 88.15%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 76.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -56.3% 28.9% 14.02%
2021 -4.3% -20.5% 152.6% 97.51%
2020 -0.1% -13.9% 183.6% 93.35%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.56%
2018 -2.3% -13.5% 12.6% 37.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -20.5% 35.6% 68.20%
1 Yr 12.4% -34.9% 40.3% 35.92%
3 Yr -5.8%* -27.8% 93.5% 94.52%
5 Yr -2.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 85.61%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 73.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -56.3% 28.9% 14.10%
2021 -4.3% -20.5% 152.6% 97.51%
2020 -0.1% -13.9% 183.6% 93.27%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 69.07%
2018 -0.7% -10.9% 12.6% 9.94%

NAV & Total Return History

JRSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JRSNX Category Low Category High JRSNX % Rank
Net Assets 703 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 58.38%
Number of Holdings 93 2 4154 54.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 329 M 288 K 270 B 51.92%
Weighting of Top 10 33.31% 1.8% 106.2% 41.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T-Mobile US Inc 4.52%
  2. AbbVie Inc 4.23%
  3. Progressive Corp 3.90%
  4. Apple Inc 3.73%
  5. Walmart Inc 3.67%
  6. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 3.59%
  7. Moderna Inc 3.34%
  8. Microsoft Corp 2.97%
  9. Fastenal Co 2.89%
  10. FirstEnergy Corp 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JRSNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.00% 130.24% 26.49%
Cash 		0.37% -102.29% 100.00% 72.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 88.60%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 88.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 88.22%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 88.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRSNX % Rank
Technology 		24.59% 0.00% 48.94% 43.57%
Healthcare 		21.33% 0.00% 60.70% 4.98%
Communication Services 		8.98% 0.00% 27.94% 34.30%
Industrials 		8.19% 0.00% 29.90% 73.97%
Real Estate 		8.03% 0.00% 31.91% 1.61%
Consumer Defense 		7.93% 0.00% 47.71% 26.19%
Financial Services 		7.68% 0.00% 55.59% 95.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.21% 0.00% 30.33% 90.12%
Utilities 		5.52% 0.00% 20.91% 7.81%
Basic Materials 		0.79% 0.00% 25.70% 91.12%
Energy 		0.75% 0.00% 41.64% 83.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRSNX % Rank
US 		97.44% 0.00% 127.77% 40.15%
Non US 		2.20% 0.00% 32.38% 47.02%

JRSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 49.27% 71.76%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 49.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 190.00% 0.00% 496.00% 98.12%

JRSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JRSNX Category Low Category High JRSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.94% 0.00% 24.06% 94.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JRSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JRSNX Category Low Category High JRSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -54.00% 6.06% 44.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JRSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JRSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adrian Banner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2008

13.51

13.5%

Adrian Banner, Ph.D., is chief investment officer, a position he's held since January 2012. Dr. Banner served as chief executive officer from November 2012 to March 2022. He joined Intech in August 2002 and since that time has been an integral part of the firm’s Princeton-based research team. In 2009, he was named the firm’s co-chief investment officer.

Vassilios Papathanakos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Vassilios Papathanakos, Ph.D., was named Intech’s deputy chief investment officer in November 2012 and executive vice president, deputy chief investment officer in 2014. Prior to that, he was the firm’s director of research, based in Princeton, NJ. As deputy CIO, Dr. Papathanakos is jointly responsible, with Dr. Adrian Banner, Intech’s chief executive officer and chief investment officer, for the day-to-day implementation of Intech’s investment process and trading operations. Drs. Banner and Papathanakos have worked together during the past few years to implement Intech’s investment process,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

