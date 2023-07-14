Under normal market conditions, the fund primarily invests its assets in underlying funds using an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expected to retire around the year 2050.

The managers of the fund allocate assets among the underlying funds according to an asset allocation strategy that becomes increasingly conservative over time. John Hancock Multi-Index 2050 Preservation Portfolio has a target asset allocation of 82% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities. The fund will have a greater exposure to underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities than will a John Hancock Multi-Index Preservation Portfolio with a closer target date. To attempt to reduce investment risk and volatility as retirement approaches, the asset allocation strategy will change over time according to a predetermined glide path shown in the following chart.

Glide path chart

The allocations reflected in the glide path are referred to as neutral because they do not reflect active decisions made by the managers to produce an overweight or an underweight position in a particular asset class. The fund has a target allocation to underlying funds that invest in the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income securities but may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest outside these asset classes to protect the fund or help it achieve its objective. For example, the fund may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes. The investment advisor may change the target allocation without shareholder approval if it believes such change would benefit the fund and its shareholders. There is no guarantee that the managers will correctly predict the market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the fund will preserve either income or capital and, as with other mutual fund investments, you could lose money even if the fund is at or close to its designated retirement year. Under normal circumstances, any deviation from the target allocation is not expected to be greater than plus or minus 10%.

The fund is designed for investors who anticipate reevaluating their retirement allocation strategies at the target date. Under normal market conditions, the fund expects to allocate 8% of its assets to equity underlying funds in its designated retirement year and to maintain that static allocation thereafter. This static allocation may be appropriate for some investors, but others may wish to reallocate their investments at retirement.

The fund may invest in underlying funds that invest in a broad range of equity and fixed-income securities and asset classes. The fund may also invest in underlying funds that invest in alternative/specialty securities and asset classes, including, but not limited to, U.S. and foreign securities, emerging-market securities, commodities, asset-backed securities, small-cap securities, and below-investment-grade securities (i.e., junk bonds). The underlying funds may also use derivatives, such as swaps, foreign currency forwards, futures, and options, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure and/or enhancing investment returns.

The fund will invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that as a group hold a wide range of equity-type securities in their portfolios, including convertible securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Certain equity underlying funds may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). Each of the equity underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks, or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks, and/or may invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, foreign currency forwards, interest rate swaps, options on securities, and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may

include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from shorter to longer term. Below-investment-grade debt securities are also referred to as junk bonds. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments such as corporate bonds and mortgage backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging market securities). Certain underlying funds may invest in illiquid securities, and certain underlying funds may be non-diversified.

The fund may invest directly in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), the securities of other investment companies, U.S. government securities, and other types of investments such as derivatives, including credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/ or enhancing investment returns.

To the extent legally permitted, the Board of Trustees of the fund may, in its discretion, determine to combine the fund with another fund without shareholder approval if the target allocation of the fund matches the target allocation of the other fund, although there is no assurance that the Board of Trustees will so determine at any point.