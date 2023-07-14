Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$550 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JRFNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Multi-Index Income Preservation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund primarily invests its assets in underlying funds using an asset allocation strategy designed for investors in or near retirement. Under normal market conditions, the fund is expected to maintain an allocation of about 8% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities.
The fund typically will have greater exposure to underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities than will other John Hancock Multi-Index Preservation Portfolios, which are designed for investors who plan to retire around a specific target date.
The fund’s allocations to equity and fixed-income are referred to as neutral because they do not reflect active decisions made by the managers to produce an overweight or an underweight position in a particular asset class. The fund has a target allocation to underlying funds that invest in the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income securities but may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest outside these asset classes to protect the fund or help it achieve its objective. For example, the fund may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes. The investment advisor may change the target allocation without shareholder approval if it believes such change would benefit the fund and its shareholders. There is no guarantee that the managers will correctly predict the market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the fund will preserve either income or capital and, as with other mutual fund investments, you could lose money. Unlike other John Hancock Multi-Index Preservation Portfolios, the fund is not designed to decrease its equity holdings over time. The fund is designed for an investor in or near retirement, and it is anticipated that investors will make gradual withdrawals from the fund. Under normal circumstances, any deviation from the target allocation is not expected to be greater than plus or minus 10%.
The fund may invest in underlying funds that invest in a broad range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative/specialty securities and asset classes, including, but not limited to, U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging-market securities, commodities, asset-backed securities, small-cap securities, and below-investment-grade securities (i.e., junk bonds). The underlying funds may also use derivatives, such as swaps, foreign currency forwards, futures, and options, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure and/or enhancing investment returns.
The fund will invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that as a group hold a wide range of equity-type securities in their portfolios, including convertible securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Certain equity underlying funds may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). Each of the equity underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks, or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks, and/or may invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, foreign currency forwards, interest rate swaps, options on securities, and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from shorter to longer term. Below-investment-grade debt securities are also referred to as junk bonds. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging market securities). Certain underlying funds may invest in illiquid securities, and certain underlying funds may be non-diversified.
The fund may invest directly in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), the securities of other investment companies, U.S. government securities, and other types of investments such as derivatives, including credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/or enhancing investment returns.
To the extent legally permitted, the Board of Trustees of the fund may, in its discretion, determine to combine the fund with another fund without shareholder approval if the target allocation of the fund matches the target allocation of the other fund, although there is no assurance that the Board of Trustees will so determine at any point.
The fund bears its own expenses and, in addition, indirectly bears its proportionate share of the expenses of the underlying funds in which it invests. The fund’s performance reflects both the managers’ allocation decisions and the performance of the underlying funds.
Read More

JRFNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -6.8% 8.5% 77.21%
1 Yr -5.0% -21.8% 8.5% 90.70%
3 Yr -5.4%* -11.2% 5.3% 90.55%
5 Yr -2.5%* -6.3% 4.6% 73.05%
10 Yr -1.3%* -2.8% 1.9% 79.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -38.3% 0.8% 51.90%
2021 -1.7% -4.6% 5.0% 87.02%
2020 1.6% -5.4% 4.2% 65.59%
2019 1.2% -0.3% 4.1% 90.13%
2018 -0.8% -2.8% 0.2% 14.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -11.7% 8.5% 77.21%
1 Yr -5.0% -21.8% 8.5% 78.60%
3 Yr -5.4%* -11.2% 5.3% 90.11%
5 Yr -1.8%* -6.3% 2.9% 59.42%
10 Yr 0.2%* -1.9% 3.3% 72.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -38.3% 0.8% 51.90%
2021 -1.7% -4.6% 5.0% 87.02%
2020 1.6% -5.4% 4.2% 65.59%
2019 1.2% -0.3% 4.1% 90.13%
2018 -0.2% -2.7% 0.2% 3.70%

NAV & Total Return History

JRFNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JRFNX Category Low Category High JRFNX % Rank
Net Assets 550 M 403 K 22.2 B 28.70%
Number of Holdings 39 2 1465 34.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 478 M 118 K 21.9 B 21.76%
Weighting of Top 10 72.74% 5.2% 100.0% 75.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.04%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.26%
  3. JHFunds2 Strategic Equity Allc NAV 4.64%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JRFNX % Rank
Bonds 		70.57% 0.62% 129.11% 31.48%
Cash 		17.64% -35.64% 53.61% 7.41%
Stocks 		9.95% 0.00% 48.31% 76.85%
Convertible Bonds 		1.83% 0.00% 7.12% 8.80%
Other 		0.01% -0.49% 58.50% 54.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 93.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRFNX % Rank
Technology 		15.47% 15.47% 25.61% 99.40%
Financial Services 		13.21% 11.53% 20.26% 86.83%
Healthcare 		12.23% 6.38% 14.87% 34.73%
Industrials 		9.11% 7.75% 12.84% 88.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.86% 4.61% 13.00% 96.41%
Real Estate 		8.08% 1.86% 19.30% 35.33%
Energy 		7.96% 2.88% 13.48% 5.39%
Consumer Defense 		7.96% 4.27% 8.57% 7.19%
Basic Materials 		6.70% 2.71% 8.17% 19.16%
Communication Services 		6.34% 4.20% 8.42% 71.86%
Utilities 		4.09% 1.85% 8.79% 5.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRFNX % Rank
US 		7.34% 0.00% 33.21% 64.35%
Non US 		2.61% 0.00% 20.52% 76.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRFNX % Rank
Corporate 		42.57% 0.00% 99.84% 16.20%
Government 		31.34% 0.00% 99.79% 57.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.77% 0.00% 99.07% 25.00%
Securitized 		6.14% 0.00% 92.95% 72.22%
Municipal 		0.18% 0.00% 99.98% 49.07%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 89.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRFNX % Rank
US 		59.96% 0.00% 129.11% 37.96%
Non US 		10.61% 0.00% 18.63% 17.59%

JRFNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JRFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.02% 28.84% 18.57%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 0.77% 94.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% 96.89%

Sales Fees

JRFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JRFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JRFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 121.26% 91.21%

JRFNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JRFNX Category Low Category High JRFNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.55% 0.00% 5.01% 94.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JRFNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JRFNX Category Low Category High JRFNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -0.06% 6.83% 36.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JRFNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JRFNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.46 3.75

