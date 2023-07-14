Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.0%
1 yr return
27.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$16.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.0%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JRASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|33.85%
|1 Yr
|27.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|8.79%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|31.08%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|38.55%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|41.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|JRASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|29.52%
|2021
|2.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|60.44%
|2020
|8.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|40.67%
|2019
|5.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|65.40%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|58.63%
|JRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRASX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.1 B
|189 K
|222 B
|12.49%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|2
|3509
|34.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.35 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|10.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.04%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|38.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRASX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|24.07%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|77.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|2.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|84.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|85.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|83.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRASX % Rank
|Technology
|42.27%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|17.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.04%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|54.91%
|Communication Services
|12.16%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|32.73%
|Healthcare
|9.43%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|81.86%
|Industrials
|7.69%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|29.84%
|Financial Services
|7.49%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|66.53%
|Consumer Defense
|2.76%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|63.64%
|Real Estate
|1.75%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|35.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.82%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|62.41%
|Energy
|0.59%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|48.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|90.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRASX % Rank
|US
|96.35%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|37.92%
|Non US
|3.19%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|48.39%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRASX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|88.68%
|JRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRASX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.39%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|56.99%
|JRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Matt Peron is Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He oversees the firm’s sector research teams and analysts, and is a named portfolio manager on all research strategies. In this role, he is responsible for the firm’s centralized equity research effort, collaborating with portfolio managers, the head of equities and the global chief investment officer. He also heads the firm’s Portfolio Oversight Team. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peron was chief investment officer at City National Bank (the U.S. Private Bank for the Royal Bank of Canada) from 2018. Earlier, he was an executive vice president and global head of equities at Northern Trust in Chicago from 2005. Mr. Peron has served on or chaired several investment committees overseeing asset allocations for large asset pools. He began his career in fixed income in 1990 and also has extensive experience with quantitative and fundamental portfolio management. Mr. Peron received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Swarthmore College, graduating with distinction, and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He sits on the board of the Illinois Hunger Coalition and is active in nonprofit organizations that focus on developing skills and entrepreneurship in underprivileged communities. He has 30 years of financial industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
