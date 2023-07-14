Home
Trending ETFs

JRAIX (Mutual Fund)

JRAIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Research Fund

JRAIX | Fund

$62.16

$16.1 B

0.20%

$0.13

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.3%

1 yr return

27.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$16.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Research Fund

JRAIX | Fund

$62.16

$16.1 B

0.20%

$0.13

0.61%

JRAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Research Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Peron

Fund Description

JRAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.3% -41.7% 64.0% 32.87%
1 Yr 27.6% -46.2% 77.9% 8.46%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 27.05%
5 Yr 4.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 35.53%
10 Yr 4.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 38.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -85.9% 81.6% 28.93%
2021 3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 57.06%
2020 8.8% -13.0% 34.8% 39.52%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 64.66%
2018 -2.6% -15.9% 2.0% 57.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.3% -41.7% 64.0% 31.14%
1 Yr 27.6% -46.2% 77.9% 7.56%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 26.97%
5 Yr 4.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 41.33%
10 Yr 9.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 31.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -85.9% 81.6% 29.01%
2021 3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 57.06%
2020 8.8% -13.0% 34.8% 39.52%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 64.66%
2018 -2.6% -15.9% 3.1% 73.40%

NAV & Total Return History

JRAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JRAIX Category Low Category High JRAIX % Rank
Net Assets 16.1 B 189 K 222 B 12.24%
Number of Holdings 82 2 3509 34.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.35 B -1.37 M 104 B 9.89%
Weighting of Top 10 49.04% 11.4% 116.5% 38.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.73%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.30%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.85%
  4. Apple Inc 6.21%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 5.75%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.98%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.86%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.66%
  9. Adobe Inc 2.48%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JRAIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 50.26% 104.50% 23.58%
Cash 		0.40% -10.83% 49.73% 77.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 1.94% 2.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 44.68%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 49.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 40.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRAIX % Rank
Technology 		42.27% 0.00% 65.70% 16.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.04% 0.00% 62.57% 54.66%
Communication Services 		12.16% 0.00% 66.40% 32.48%
Healthcare 		9.43% 0.00% 39.76% 81.62%
Industrials 		7.69% 0.00% 30.65% 29.60%
Financial Services 		7.49% 0.00% 43.06% 66.28%
Consumer Defense 		2.76% 0.00% 25.50% 63.40%
Real Estate 		1.75% 0.00% 16.05% 35.61%
Basic Materials 		0.82% 0.00% 18.91% 61.75%
Energy 		0.59% 0.00% 41.09% 47.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRAIX % Rank
US 		96.35% 34.69% 100.00% 37.35%
Non US 		3.19% 0.00% 54.22% 48.15%

JRAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 20.29% 83.63%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 29.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 64.16%

Sales Fees

JRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 316.74% 48.88%

JRAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JRAIX Category Low Category High JRAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 41.07% 50.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JRAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JRAIX Category Low Category High JRAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -6.13% 1.75% 23.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JRAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JRAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Peron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Matt Peron is Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He oversees the firm’s sector research teams and analysts, and is a named portfolio manager on all research strategies. In this role, he is responsible for the firm’s centralized equity research effort, collaborating with portfolio managers, the head of equities and the global chief investment officer. He also heads the firm’s Portfolio Oversight Team. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peron was chief investment officer at City National Bank (the U.S. Private Bank for the Royal Bank of Canada) from 2018. Earlier, he was an executive vice president and global head of equities at Northern Trust in Chicago from 2005. Mr. Peron has served on or chaired several investment committees overseeing asset allocations for large asset pools. He began his career in fixed income in 1990 and also has extensive experience with quantitative and fundamental portfolio management. Mr. Peron received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Swarthmore College, graduating with distinction, and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He sits on the board of the Illinois Hunger Coalition and is active in nonprofit organizations that focus on developing skills and entrepreneurship in underprivileged communities. He has 30 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

