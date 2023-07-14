The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers in foreign developed countries, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. issuers. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country. The Fund typically does not invest in U.S. issuers that do not qualify as foreign issuers. Securities in which the Fund invests include common stocks and depositary receipts. Generally, the Fund expects to maintain regional geographic exposures similar to those of its benchmark over time, although the Fund may deviate from these exposures in the adviser’s discretion. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Fund may invest in securities across all market capitalizations and may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of any one particular market capitalization category. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows. From time to time, the Fund may hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure using currency forwards. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser seeks to identify securities that it believes present attractive valuations using behavioral based and quantitative screens, such as price to earnings ratios, and conducting fundamental analysis. Behavioral finance theorizes that investors behave irrationally in systematic and predictable ways because human psychology affects investment decision-making. This investor behavior results in market inefficiencies that persist over time. These securities are then subjected to further analysis, including consideration of their momentum and quality characteristics, to seek to identify securities with values that the adviser believes will increase. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. Ordinarily, the adviser expects to invest across a large number of issuers in an effort to limit specific issuer risk. The Fund may sell securities if the adviser’s conviction in a security changes, if the issuer’s fundamentals change, or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if certain adverse political and economic events occur or if the adviser identifies a security that it believes offers a better investment opportunity. The Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one region or country.