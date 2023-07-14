Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
23.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$405 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.6%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JPVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|67.37%
|1 Yr
|23.4%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|24.25%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|36.10%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|78.50%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|84.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|JPVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|27.13%
|2021
|5.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|21.36%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|89.32%
|2019
|2.7%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|86.05%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|73.52%
|Period
|JPVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|JPVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPVZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|405 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|56.12%
|Number of Holdings
|279
|2
|3900
|15.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.1 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|59.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.57%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|65.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPVZX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.25%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|40.18%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|56.55%
|Other
|0.25%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|10.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|14.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|9.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|13.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPVZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|35.03%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|0.60%
|Industrials
|12.06%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|64.86%
|Energy
|10.91%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|14.71%
|Basic Materials
|10.87%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|22.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.69%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|37.84%
|Communication Services
|7.77%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|34.53%
|Healthcare
|6.61%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|76.28%
|Real Estate
|2.10%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|39.34%
|Consumer Defense
|2.05%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|93.39%
|Utilities
|1.07%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|81.98%
|Technology
|0.83%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|91.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPVZX % Rank
|Non US
|97.90%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|22.62%
|US
|0.35%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|82.44%
|JPVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|17.52%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|18.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.37%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|33.68%
|JPVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JPVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|34.84%
|JPVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPVZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.11%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|18.21%
|JPVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|JPVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPVZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.14%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|19.69%
|JPVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.566
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.677
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Michael Barakos, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Equity Group, based in London. An employee since 1999, Michael joined the firm as a graduate trainee. He obtained a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Mr. Buckingham, Executive Director, has been employed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2007. He obtained a BEng degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Surrey. Mr. Buckingham is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Kyle Williams, Vice President, is a portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Behavioural Finance Team, based in London. An employee since 2011, Kyle previously completed an internship on the sell-side of pharmaceutical equity research with Morgan Stanley in summer 2010. Kyle obtained a BA in Natural Sciences and a MB BChir Medicine from the University of Cambridge and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Ian Butler, Executive Director, has been employed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2005. Ian previously worked within several financial institutions as an intern, including Citigroup and Lehman Brothers. Before that, he worked for Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants. Ian obtained a BSc in Business Administration from University of Bath and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
