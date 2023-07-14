Home
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan International Value Fund

mutual fund
JPVZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.71 -0.12 -0.94%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (JNUSX) Primary Inst (JIESX) A (JFEAX) C (JIUCX) Retirement (JPVZX) Retirement (JNVMX) Retirement (JPVRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan International Value Fund

JPVZX | Fund

$12.71

$405 M

3.11%

$0.39

1.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

23.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$405 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPVZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    44718
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Barakos

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers in foreign developed countries, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. issuers. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country. The Fund typically does not invest in U.S. issuers that do not qualify as foreign issuers.Securities in which the Fund invests include common stocks and depositary receipts. Generally, the Fund expects to maintain regional geographic exposures similar to those of its benchmark over time, although the Fund may deviate from these exposures in the adviser’s discretion.The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Fund may invest in securities across all market capitalizations and may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of any one particular market capitalization category. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows. From time to time, the Fund may hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure using currency forwards.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser seeks to identify securities that it believes present attractive valuations using behavioral based and quantitative screens, such as price to earnings ratios, and conducting fundamental analysis. Behavioral finance theorizes that investors behave irrationally in systematic and predictable ways because human psychology affects investment decision-making. This investor behavior results in market inefficiencies that persist over time. These securities are then subjected to further analysis, including consideration of their momentum and quality characteristics, to seek to identify securities with values that the adviser believes will increase. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. Ordinarily, the adviser expects to invest across a large number of issuers in an effort to limit specific issuer risk.The Fund may sell securities if the adviser’s conviction in a security changes, if the issuer’s fundamentals change, or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if certain adverse political and economic events occur or if the adviser identifies a security that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.The Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one region or country.
Read More

JPVZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -0.2% 22.0% 67.37%
1 Yr 23.4% -23.7% 32.5% 24.25%
3 Yr 8.7%* -4.7% 20.6% 36.10%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.3% 9.6% 78.50%
10 Yr -0.5%* -5.5% 9.9% 84.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -27.8% 166.1% 27.13%
2021 5.3% -42.2% 28.2% 21.36%
2020 -2.4% -7.3% 5.5% 89.32%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 86.05%
2018 -4.9% -8.1% -1.1% 73.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -9.7% 22.0% 64.67%
1 Yr 23.4% -23.7% 56.0% 24.18%
3 Yr 8.7%* -4.7% 22.3% 31.85%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.3% 12.4% 83.33%
10 Yr 0.8%* -5.5% 13.2% 81.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -27.8% 166.1% 27.13%
2021 5.3% -42.2% 28.2% 21.36%
2020 -2.4% -7.3% 5.5% 89.32%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 86.05%
2018 -4.9% -8.1% -1.1% 86.41%

NAV & Total Return History

JPVZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JPVZX Category Low Category High JPVZX % Rank
Net Assets 405 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 56.12%
Number of Holdings 279 2 3900 15.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.1 M 530 K 13.7 B 59.52%
Weighting of Top 10 19.57% 7.3% 99.9% 65.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novartis AG 2.95%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JPVZX % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% 75.03% 100.46% 40.18%
Cash 		1.50% -31.92% 11.89% 56.55%
Other 		0.25% -2.35% 6.11% 10.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 14.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 9.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 13.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPVZX % Rank
Financial Services 		35.03% 0.00% 42.76% 0.60%
Industrials 		12.06% 1.03% 36.79% 64.86%
Energy 		10.91% 0.00% 26.59% 14.71%
Basic Materials 		10.87% 0.00% 30.76% 22.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.69% 0.00% 27.46% 37.84%
Communication Services 		7.77% 0.00% 23.78% 34.53%
Healthcare 		6.61% 0.00% 23.28% 76.28%
Real Estate 		2.10% 0.00% 17.64% 39.34%
Consumer Defense 		2.05% 0.00% 31.84% 93.39%
Utilities 		1.07% 0.00% 27.46% 81.98%
Technology 		0.83% 0.00% 24.16% 91.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPVZX % Rank
Non US 		97.90% 71.47% 100.46% 22.62%
US 		0.35% 0.00% 15.02% 82.44%

JPVZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JPVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.01% 21.16% 17.52%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.25% 18.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.37%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.03% 0.47% 33.68%

Sales Fees

JPVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JPVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JPVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 2.00% 158.16% 34.84%

JPVZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JPVZX Category Low Category High JPVZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.11% 0.00% 8.48% 18.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JPVZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JPVZX Category Low Category High JPVZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.14% 0.18% 7.85% 19.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JPVZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JPVZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Barakos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Michael Barakos, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Equity Group, based in London. An employee since 1999, Michael joined the firm as a graduate trainee. He obtained a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and is a CFA charterholder.

Thomas Buckingham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Mr. Buckingham, Executive Director, has been employed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2007. He obtained a BEng degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Surrey. Mr. Buckingham is a CFA charterholder.

Kyle Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Kyle Williams, Vice President, is a portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Behavioural Finance Team, based in London. An employee since 2011, Kyle previously completed an internship on the sell-side of pharmaceutical equity research with Morgan Stanley in summer 2010. Kyle obtained a BA in Natural Sciences and a MB BChir Medicine from the University of Cambridge and is a CFA charterholder.

Ian Butler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Ian Butler, Executive Director, has been employed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2005. Ian previously worked within several financial institutions as an intern, including Citigroup and Lehman Brothers. Before that, he worked for Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants. Ian obtained a BSc in Business Administration from University of Bath and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

