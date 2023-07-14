Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of mid cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Mid cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap ® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap ® Index ranged from $197.18 million to $46.50 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the portfolio management team employs an investment process that seeks to identify both growth and value securities for the Fund. The team seeks to identify companies with leading competitive positions, talented management teams and durable business models. In addition, the team will invest in companies that it believes either have the capacity to achieve a sustainable level of above average growth or have sustainable free cash flow generation with management committed to increasing shareholder value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.