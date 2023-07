Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Although the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. large and mid-capitalization companies, it may invest in equity investments of U.S. companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in the United States if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in the United States, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of the United States, or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the United States or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in the United States. In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, options, swaps and forward contracts as tools in the management of portfolio assets. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge various investments, for risk management and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a data science driven investment approach that combines research, data insights, and risk management. The adviser defines data science as the discipline of extracting useful insights from collections of information. The adviser utilizes proprietary techniques to process, analyze, and combine a wide variety of data sources, including the adviser’s multi-decade history of proprietary fundamental research, company fundamentals, and alternative data. The adviser defines alternative data as content that is not published by the issuer of the security, but that nevertheless could contain unique information regarding the financial prospects of the company. Such alternative data sources may include, but are not limited to, global supply chain data, news feeds, and social media. The adviser combines insights derived from these sources to forecast the financial prospects of each security. These forecasts are used to identify securities with attractive valuations that are priced favorably relative to their associated levels of risk. Security-level forecasts are then combined through a proprietary security selection process, constructing a portfolio that maximizes expected future financial performance while controlling for key risks to the underlying companies’ businesses identified by the adviser as part of its analysis. The adviser assesses key risks by analyzing potential events or conditions that may have a negative impact on the adviser’s valuation of a particular security. Such key risks may include, but are not limited to, sensitivity to changes in macroeconomic conditions, competitive risks from existing companies or new entrants, and operational risks related to the companies’ business models. The adviser continuously evaluates the efficacy of the sources of information included within the investment process, and seeks to identify new data sources that will be additive to the adviser’s forecasts and portfolio construction. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued relative to its associated levels of risk. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.