The Fund is normally managed as a core portfolio, but which has the ability to pro-actively invest more heavily in either growth or value securities depending on market conditions and the convictions of the adviser. The Fund invests in a limited number of U.S. equity securities, generally not more than 40. In choosing securities, the Fund seeks to invest in companies with one or more of the following characteristics: • A durable franchise • A sustainable competitive position relative to its peers • A market leader • A strong management team focused on increasing shareholder value • A strong balance sheet. The size of the allocation of the Fund to growth and value securities will vary based on market conditions, and the convictions of the adviser each ranging from 35% to 65% of the equity investments in the Fund. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund typically invests in equity securities with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs), but it may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks of foreign companies, including depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are financial instruments representing a foreign company’s publicly traded securities. A depository receipt trades on a stock exchange in a country different from the company’s local market. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. If the Fund’s portfolio managers cannot find attractive investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents until appropriate investments are identified. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers employ a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection. In selecting growth stocks, the adviser focuses on companies whose revenue growth potential is underappreciated by investors, specifically looking for companies that have a history of above-average growth or which the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. These companies have one or more of the following characteristics: • A favorable supply/demand imbalance for the company’s product or service • Underappreciated growth opportunities • Differentiated business model • Ability to gain market share • Growth opportunities in emerging industries or those that emerge from industry changes In selecting value stocks, the adviser seeks to invest in companies which have durable franchises and which appear to be attractively valued and have the ability to grow intrinsic value per share. Companies with durable franchises generally have a sustainable competitive position relative to peers, high returns on capital, a diversified client or asset base and a strong brand.As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or a change in the original reason for purchase of an investment, or if the adviser no longer considers the security to be attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if a portfolio manager identifies a stock that he believes offers a better investment opportunity or to reallocate the Fund’s assets between growth and value securities.