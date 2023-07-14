Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
22.8%
1 yr return
16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$184 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.0%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JPFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|3.09%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|16.24%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|43.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|1.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|1.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|JPFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|24.47%
|2021
|6.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|66.59%
|2020
|3.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|64.56%
|2019
|2.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|95.16%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|JPFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|184 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|78.78%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|4154
|87.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72 M
|288 K
|270 B
|76.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.95%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|18.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.64%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|93.51%
|Cash
|5.36%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|5.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|15.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|15.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|10.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|11.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPFRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.71%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|11.03%
|Technology
|17.45%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|84.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.79%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|5.13%
|Healthcare
|14.26%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|56.58%
|Industrials
|9.35%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|47.63%
|Communication Services
|8.27%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|53.68%
|Real Estate
|5.12%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|6.74%
|Energy
|5.08%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|22.66%
|Consumer Defense
|2.59%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|94.87%
|Utilities
|2.26%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|60.26%
|Basic Materials
|2.11%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|75.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPFRX % Rank
|US
|94.64%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|63.09%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|92.45%
|JPFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|55.56%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|45.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|42.60%
|JPFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JPFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|65.41%
|JPFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|24.00%
|JPFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JPFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|57.75%
|JPFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.526
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2011
10.85
10.9%
Jonathan K.L. Simon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1980, and a member of U.S. Equity Value Group. In addition, he joined the firm as an analyst in the London office, transferred to New York in 1983 and became a portfolio manager in 1987. Jonathan has held numerous key positions in the firm, including president of Robert Fleming's U.S. asset management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2017
5.29
5.3%
Timothy Parton, managing director,is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of small and mid cap portfolios. He has been managing the U.S. Midcap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Midcap Growth Fund, since November 2001; and the U.S. Multicap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund, since its inception in September 2005. Tim holds a B.Sc. in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
