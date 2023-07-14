Home
Trending ETFs

JPFAX (Mutual Fund)

JPFAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

22.6%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$184 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JPFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Equity Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    551612
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Simon

Fund Description

The Fund is normally managed as a core portfolio, but which has the ability to pro-actively invest more heavily in either growth or value securities depending on market conditions and the convictions of the adviser. The Fund invests in a limited number of U.S. equity securities, generally not more than 40. In choosing securities, the Fund seeks to invest in companies with one or more of the following characteristics:A durable franchiseA sustainable competitive position relative to its peersA market leaderA strong management team focused on increasing shareholder valueA strong balance sheet.The size of the allocation of the Fund to growth and value securities will vary based on market conditions, and the convictions of the adviser each ranging from 35% to 65% of the equity investments in the Fund.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund typically invests in equity securities with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs), but it may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks of foreign companies, including depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are financial instruments representing a foreign company’s publicly traded securities. A depository receipt trades on a stock exchange in a country different from the company’s local market.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.If the Fund’s portfolio managers cannot find attractive investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents until appropriate investments are identified.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers employ a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection.In selecting growth stocks, the adviser focuses on companies whose revenue growth potential is underappreciated by investors, specifically looking for companies that have a history of above-average growth or which the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. These companies have one or more of the following characteristics:A favorable supply/demand imbalance for the company’s product or serviceUnderappreciated growth opportunitiesDifferentiated business modelAbility to gain market shareGrowth opportunities in emerging industries or those that emerge from industry changesIn selecting value stocks, the adviser seeks to invest in companies which have durable franchises and which appear to be attractively valued and have the ability to grow intrinsic value per share. Companies with durable franchises generally have a sustainable competitive position relative to peers, high returns on capital, a diversified client or asset base and a strong brand.As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on ananalysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or a change in the original reason for purchase of an investment, or if the adviser no longer considers the security to be attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if a portfolio manager identifies a stock that he believes offers a better investment opportunity or to reallocate the Fund’s assets between growth and value securities.
Read More

JPFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.6% -14.3% 35.6% 3.62%
1 Yr 16.8% -34.9% 38.6% 16.99%
3 Yr 6.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.89%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 65.20%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 35.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -56.3% 28.9% 25.30%
2021 6.0% -20.5% 152.6% 67.83%
2020 3.0% -13.9% 183.6% 66.10%
2019 2.1% -8.3% 8.9% 95.41%
2018 -3.8% -13.5% 12.6% 74.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.6% -20.5% 35.6% 2.95%
1 Yr 16.8% -34.9% 40.3% 11.40%
3 Yr 6.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.36%
5 Yr 3.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 51.61%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 35.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -56.3% 28.9% 25.38%
2021 6.0% -20.5% 152.6% 67.83%
2020 3.0% -13.9% 183.6% 66.02%
2019 2.1% -8.3% 8.9% 95.41%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 22.36%

NAV & Total Return History

JPFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JPFAX Category Low Category High JPFAX % Rank
Net Assets 184 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 78.93%
Number of Holdings 41 2 4154 88.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 72 M 288 K 270 B 77.13%
Weighting of Top 10 40.95% 1.8% 106.2% 18.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.73%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.42%
  3. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 5.36%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.11%
  5. Weyerhaeuser Co 3.61%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.59%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 3.51%
  8. Tesla Inc 3.32%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.32%
  10. Loews Corp 3.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JPFAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.64% 0.00% 130.24% 93.66%
Cash 		5.36% -102.29% 100.00% 5.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 30.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 31.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 26.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 28.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPFAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.71% 0.00% 55.59% 11.18%
Technology 		17.45% 0.00% 48.94% 84.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.79% 0.00% 30.33% 5.28%
Healthcare 		14.26% 0.00% 60.70% 56.97%
Industrials 		9.35% 0.00% 29.90% 47.78%
Communication Services 		8.27% 0.00% 27.94% 53.83%
Real Estate 		5.12% 0.00% 31.91% 6.89%
Energy 		5.08% 0.00% 41.64% 22.82%
Consumer Defense 		2.59% 0.00% 47.71% 95.02%
Utilities 		2.26% 0.00% 20.91% 60.41%
Basic Materials 		2.11% 0.00% 25.70% 75.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPFAX % Rank
US 		94.64% 0.00% 127.77% 63.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 94.57%

JPFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 49.27% 24.69%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 45.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.61%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 45.71%

Sales Fees

JPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 64.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 65.34%

JPFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JPFAX Category Low Category High JPFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 24.06% 64.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JPFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JPFAX Category Low Category High JPFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -54.00% 6.06% 82.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JPFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JPFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Jonathan K.L. Simon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1980, and a member of U.S. Equity Value Group. In addition, he joined the firm as an analyst in the London office, transferred to New York in 1983 and became a portfolio manager in 1987. Jonathan has held numerous key positions in the firm, including president of Robert Fleming's U.S. asset management.

Timothy Parton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2017

5.29

5.3%

Timothy Parton, managing director,is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of small and mid cap portfolios. He has been managing the U.S. Midcap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Midcap Growth Fund, since November 2001; and the U.S. Multicap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund, since its inception in September 2005. Tim holds a B.Sc. in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

