Susan Bao, CFA, managing Director of JPMorgan Investment Management Inc. She is a lead portfolio manager at the firm. Ms. Bao is a senior member of the U.S. Equity Core team, has been a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group since 2002 and has been employed by the firm since 1997. Susan manages the Large Cap Tax Aware Equity strategy and co-manages the Large Cap Core and Large Cap Core Plus (130/30) strategies. Previously, she was responsible for the implementation of U.S. equity analyst portfolios and a member of the Structured Equity team. Susan holds a B.S. from Centenary College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University. She is also a holder of the CFA designation.