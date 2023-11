The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of small and medium sized U.S. companies (those with a market capitalization below $20 billion) that its Adviser believes offer opportunities for capital growth. The Adviser selects companies for the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary approach that blends quantitative and fundamental analysis. The Adviser begins with a quality test, which seeks companies that are judged to have productive capital allocation, a strong competitive position, financial strength, and high-quality earnings. The Adviser then assesses the stocks of those companies, using a multifactor quantitative process that measures valuation, profitability, momentum, earnings quality, growth, credit quality, capital use, and investor sentiment/technical factors. Finally, the Adviser’s dedicated sector analysts and generalist product team members use traditional fundamental research to select, from the candidates identified by the above-described qualitative and quantitative analysis, those stocks that the Adviser believes offer the best opportunities for investment. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities.