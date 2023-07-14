Home
Trending ETFs

JORSX (Mutual Fund)

JORSX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.38 -0.15 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JCCIX) Primary A (JCCAX) Retirement (JORSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund

JORSX | Fund

$15.38

$1.7 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$1.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JORSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    19286528
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bill Talbot

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those that, at the time of investment, are in the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Index, with a maximum capitalization of $13.98 billion as of December 31, 2021. The fund generally will not invest in companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations of $5 billion or more. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, rights, warrants, and depositary receipts.
The manager emphasizes a fundamental, bottom-up approach to individual stock selection, looking for companies with durable, niche business models with the potential for high returns on capital and that the manager believes are undervalued. Companies are screened based on a number of factors, including balance sheet quality, profitability, liquidity, size, and risk profile.
The fund intends to invest in a number of different sectors based on stock selection and sector weightings may vary significantly from its benchmark. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in foreign securities including emerging-market securities and securities of non-U.S. companies traded on a U.S. exchange.
The fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) or other real estate-related equity securities, and certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The fund normally will invest 10% or less of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents, including repurchase agreements, money market securities, U.S. government securities, and other short-term investments. The fund may invest in derivatives to a limited extent. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient market exposure, and may include futures contracts and foreign currency forward contracts.
Read More

JORSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JORSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -14.5% 140.9% 11.26%
1 Yr 12.3% -34.7% 196.6% 27.99%
3 Yr 9.1%* -21.8% 37.4% 28.50%
5 Yr 3.9%* -23.7% 9.2% 9.58%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JORSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -59.3% 118.2% 39.45%
2021 4.9% -17.3% 18.6% 49.74%
2020 7.5% -21.2% 28.2% 1.97%
2019 6.2% -17.9% 8.4% 7.78%
2018 -5.0% -20.0% 0.2% 58.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JORSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -17.6% 140.9% 11.09%
1 Yr 12.3% -34.7% 196.6% 25.09%
3 Yr 9.1%* -21.8% 37.4% 27.84%
5 Yr 3.9%* -23.7% 10.7% 10.46%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JORSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -59.3% 118.2% 39.45%
2021 4.9% -17.3% 18.6% 49.74%
2020 7.5% -21.2% 28.2% 1.97%
2019 6.2% -17.9% 8.4% 7.78%
2018 -5.0% -19.9% 0.2% 71.62%

NAV & Total Return History

JORSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JORSX Category Low Category High JORSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.7 B 1.48 M 120 B 17.66%
Number of Holdings 88 2 2519 73.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 253 M 213 K 4.6 B 18.88%
Weighting of Top 10 15.23% 2.8% 101.7% 54.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 1.90%
  2. MaxLinear Inc 1.88%
  9. Moelis & Co Class A 1.80%
  10. SciPlay Corp 1.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JORSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.39% 25.32% 100.32% 77.04%
Cash 		3.61% -79.10% 74.68% 22.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 58.33%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 57.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 57.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 58.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JORSX % Rank
Technology 		25.63% 0.00% 54.70% 2.92%
Healthcare 		16.42% 0.00% 26.53% 18.56%
Industrials 		14.96% 2.46% 37.42% 78.52%
Financial Services 		9.43% 0.00% 35.52% 95.70%
Communication Services 		8.75% 0.00% 14.85% 1.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.82% 0.99% 47.79% 92.27%
Consumer Defense 		5.75% 0.00% 18.87% 15.46%
Energy 		4.42% 0.00% 37.72% 71.48%
Real Estate 		4.35% 0.00% 29.43% 81.62%
Basic Materials 		2.52% 0.00% 18.66% 92.44%
Utilities 		0.93% 0.00% 18.58% 83.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JORSX % Rank
US 		94.50% 24.89% 100.00% 67.01%
Non US 		1.89% 0.00% 36.31% 42.69%

JORSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JORSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 13.16% 67.07%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 71.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

JORSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JORSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JORSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 1.00% 314.00% 68.33%

JORSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JORSX Category Low Category High JORSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 68.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JORSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JORSX Category Low Category High JORSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -2.40% 2.49% 66.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JORSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JORSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Talbot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Bill Talbot, CFA is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the head of US Small Cap Equities and his responsibilities include the construction of the US Small Cap Core and Value Portfolios and the integrity of the research process for the Small Cap Equity Team. Bill focuses exclusively on US small cap investing, and his responsibilities include fundamental and industry-level research for consumer discretionary and utilities. Prior to joining Manulife, Bill spent 15 years investing in US small cap equities at UBS Global Asset Management. Prior to that, he invested in private debt and equity for the Travelers Companies. There, he financed expansion, buyouts, recapitalizations, and spin-offs. Bill initiated some of Traveler’s earliest non-US investments and represented the company on two private equity fund advisory boards. He is a CFA charterholder. Education: Trinity College (US), BS; Tuck School at Dartmouth College (US), MBA Joined Company: 2013 Began Career: 1986

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

