YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$2.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.6%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JORCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|20.25%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|19.89%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|60.95%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|41.07%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|87.38%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|60.99%
|2021
|0.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|49.56%
|2020
|3.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|91.52%
|2019
|5.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|8.35%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|50.24%
|YTD
|9.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|20.69%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|21.02%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|58.76%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|39.46%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|86.27%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|60.99%
|2021
|0.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|49.94%
|2020
|3.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|39.43%
|2019
|5.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|16.40%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|66.99%
|JORCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JORCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.37 B
|199 K
|133 B
|18.86%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|1
|9075
|56.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|912 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|20.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.55%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|41.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JORCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.59%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|23.46%
|Cash
|0.41%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|71.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|18.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|27.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|9.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|13.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JORCX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.09%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|14.98%
|Financial Services
|15.72%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|19.27%
|Technology
|15.21%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|74.67%
|Industrials
|12.59%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|33.04%
|Healthcare
|11.59%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|73.35%
|Communication Services
|8.90%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|71.48%
|Energy
|6.09%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|33.92%
|Utilities
|4.87%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|16.19%
|Basic Materials
|4.82%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|43.94%
|Consumer Defense
|3.12%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|74.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|75.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JORCX % Rank
|US
|63.46%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|9.80%
|Non US
|36.13%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|88.33%
|JORCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.13%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|32.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|JORCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|10.00%
|JORCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JORCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|37.04%
|JORCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JORCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|7.44%
|JORCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JORCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JORCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.33%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|84.32%
|JORCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2012
9.83
9.8%
George Maris is Co-Head of Equities – Americas at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. George is responsible for leading the equity division in the Americas region and is also the lead Portfolio Manager for the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. In addition, Mr. Maris is a member of the Janus Henderson Executive Committee, the North American Leadership Team and the Perkins Investment Management Executive Board and was previously a member of Janus’ operating and ethics committees. He came to Janus in 2011 as a portfolio manager from Northern Trust, where he managed the U.S. large-cap core, international large-cap core and global equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2008, Mr. Maris spent four years as a portfolio manager at Columbia Management Group co-managing the firm’s U.S. large- and mid-cap core portfolios. From 1999 to 2004, he was a member of the investment team at Putnam Investments, serving as a portfolio manager, equity analyst and derivatives strategist in Putnam’s Value Group, and working on domestic, international and global equity strategies. He was a guest lecturer on security analysis at MIT’s Sloan School of Management from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Maris received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Swarthmore College. He also earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois. Mr. Maris holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Julian McManus is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. He is responsible for co-managing the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. He also serves as a Research Analyst, primarily focusing on the Japan-based Consumer and Industrials & Materials sectors. Previously, Mr. McManus served as assistant portfolio manager on the Global Alpha Equity from 2014 to 2017. Prior to joining Janus as an analyst in 2004, he worked at Everest Capital in Florida, where he managed two Japanese long-short funds. He also spent six years at Lazard Asset Management in Tokyo as a Japanese equity analyst and portfolio manager. Mr. McManus received his bachelor of arts degree in Japanese and law from the University of London, where he graduated with honors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
