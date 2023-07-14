Home
Trending ETFs

JORAX (Mutual Fund)

JORAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Select Fund

JORAX | Fund

$17.39

$2.37 B

0.63%

$0.11

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$2.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JORAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Maris

Fund Description

JORAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JORAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -35.6% 29.2% 16.44%
1 Yr 14.9% 17.3% 252.4% 15.23%
3 Yr 5.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 53.28%
5 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 33.02%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 79.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JORAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -24.3% 957.1% 60.28%
2021 1.1% -38.3% 47.1% 46.40%
2020 3.3% -54.2% 0.6% 88.43%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 7.91%
2018 -5.1% -26.1% 47.8% 49.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JORAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -35.6% 29.2% 17.00%
1 Yr 14.9% 11.4% 252.4% 38.86%
3 Yr 5.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 68.49%
5 Yr 3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 44.56%
10 Yr 6.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 83.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JORAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -24.3% 957.1% 60.28%
2021 1.1% -33.1% 47.1% 46.78%
2020 3.3% -44.4% 1.8% 32.44%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 14.20%
2018 -2.1% -14.4% 47.8% 58.69%

NAV & Total Return History

JORAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JORAX Category Low Category High JORAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.37 B 199 K 133 B 19.41%
Number of Holdings 56 1 9075 56.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 912 M -18 M 37.6 B 21.48%
Weighting of Top 10 36.55% 9.1% 100.0% 41.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.95%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JORAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 61.84% 125.47% 24.01%
Cash 		0.41% -174.70% 23.12% 72.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 84.25%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 85.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 82.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 83.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JORAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		17.09% 0.00% 40.94% 15.53%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 38.42% 19.82%
Technology 		15.21% 0.00% 49.87% 75.22%
Industrials 		12.59% 0.00% 44.06% 33.59%
Healthcare 		11.59% 0.00% 35.42% 73.90%
Communication Services 		8.90% 0.00% 57.66% 72.03%
Energy 		6.09% 0.00% 21.15% 34.47%
Utilities 		4.87% 0.00% 29.12% 16.74%
Basic Materials 		4.82% 0.00% 38.60% 44.71%
Consumer Defense 		3.12% 0.00% 73.28% 74.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JORAX % Rank
US 		63.46% 0.13% 103.82% 10.35%
Non US 		36.13% 0.58% 99.46% 88.88%

JORAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JORAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 44.27% 61.46%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.82% 36.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JORAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 32.80%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JORAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JORAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 395.00% 37.84%

JORAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JORAX Category Low Category High JORAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 3.26% 82.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JORAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JORAX Category Low Category High JORAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -4.27% 12.65% 52.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JORAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JORAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Maris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2012

9.83

9.8%

George Maris is Co-Head of Equities – Americas at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. George is responsible for leading the equity division in the Americas region and is also the lead Portfolio Manager for the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. In addition, Mr. Maris is a member of the Janus Henderson Executive Committee, the North American Leadership Team and the Perkins Investment Management Executive Board and was previously a member of Janus’ operating and ethics committees. He came to Janus in 2011 as a portfolio manager from Northern Trust, where he managed the U.S. large-cap core, international large-cap core and global equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2008, Mr. Maris spent four years as a portfolio manager at Columbia Management Group co-managing the firm’s U.S. large- and mid-cap core portfolios. From 1999 to 2004, he was a member of the investment team at Putnam Investments, serving as a portfolio manager, equity analyst and derivatives strategist in Putnam’s Value Group, and working on domestic, international and global equity strategies. He was a guest lecturer on security analysis at MIT’s Sloan School of Management from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Maris received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Swarthmore College. He also earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois. Mr. Maris holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Julian McManus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Julian McManus is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. He is responsible for co-managing the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. He also serves as a Research Analyst, primarily focusing on the Japan-based Consumer and Industrials & Materials sectors. Previously, Mr. McManus served as assistant portfolio manager on the Global Alpha Equity from 2014 to 2017. Prior to joining Janus as an analyst in 2004, he worked at Everest Capital in Florida, where he managed two Japanese long-short funds. He also spent six years at Lazard Asset Management in Tokyo as a Japanese equity analyst and portfolio manager. Mr. McManus received his bachelor of arts degree in Japanese and law from the University of London, where he graduated with honors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

