Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.97%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JOPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Johnson Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Johnson Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Kute

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of small and medium sized companies (those with a market capitalization below $15 billion) that its Adviser believes offer opportunities for capital growth. The Adviser selects companies for the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary approach that blends quantitative and fundamental analysis. The Adviser begins with a quality test, which seeks companies that are judged to have productive capital allocation, a strong competitive position, financial strength, and high-quality earnings. The Adviser then assesses the stocks of those companies, using a multifactor quantitative process that measures valuation, profitability, momentum, earnings quality, growth, credit quality, capital use, and investor sentiment/technical factors. Finally, the Adviser’s dedicated sector analysts and generalist product team members use traditional fundamental research to select, from the candidates identified by the above-described qualitative and quantitative analysis, those stocks that the Adviser believes offer the best opportunities for investment. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities.
Read More

JOPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -23.7% 31.6% 69.70%
1 Yr 9.6% -41.1% 28.9% 50.00%
3 Yr 8.6%* -20.7% 20.7% 32.46%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 33.61%
10 Yr 2.1%* -10.0% 11.3% 35.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -52.6% 20.1% 27.95%
2021 7.5% -25.0% 15.1% 34.99%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 67.75%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 52.14%
2018 -4.3% -11.1% 0.0% 55.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -27.0% 31.6% 62.12%
1 Yr 9.6% -41.1% 48.6% 41.31%
3 Yr 8.6%* -20.7% 20.7% 31.28%
5 Yr 2.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 32.06%
10 Yr 4.9%* -8.9% 12.9% 39.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -52.6% 20.1% 27.95%
2021 7.5% -25.0% 15.1% 34.99%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 67.75%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 52.14%
2018 -3.0% -11.1% 0.0% 56.21%

NAV & Total Return History

JOPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JOPPX Category Low Category High JOPPX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 481 K 145 B 76.32%
Number of Holdings 81 1 2445 54.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 73.87%
Weighting of Top 10 18.85% 2.9% 100.0% 54.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Horizon Corp 2.26%
  2. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 2.19%
  3. RealPage Inc 2.04%
  4. Wintrust Financial Corp 2.03%
  5. Everest Re Group Ltd 2.01%
  6. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 2.01%
  7. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 1.93%
  8. Catalent Inc 1.89%
  9. nVent Electric PLC 1.89%
  10. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JOPPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 0.00% 100.57% 44.72%
Cash 		1.10% -2.51% 100.00% 54.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 92.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 91.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 93.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 93.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOPPX % Rank
Industrials 		23.54% 0.00% 45.89% 7.30%
Technology 		16.92% 0.00% 40.65% 36.27%
Financial Services 		15.86% 0.00% 46.10% 23.93%
Healthcare 		12.30% 0.00% 47.15% 27.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 2.49% 46.48% 62.97%
Real Estate 		7.61% 0.00% 25.82% 51.64%
Basic Materials 		4.33% 0.00% 26.18% 70.78%
Utilities 		3.72% 0.00% 18.97% 49.87%
Consumer Defense 		1.65% 0.00% 32.18% 93.70%
Communication Services 		1.19% 0.00% 30.98% 83.88%
Energy 		1.05% 0.00% 58.13% 84.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOPPX % Rank
US 		97.01% 0.00% 100.04% 41.46%
Non US 		1.89% 0.00% 27.19% 42.21%

JOPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.03% 33.98% 50.26%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

JOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.97% 0.00% 321.00% 43.55%

JOPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JOPPX Category Low Category High JOPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.60% 0.00% 3.08% 94.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JOPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JOPPX Category Low Category High JOPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -2.06% 3.38% 23.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JOPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JOPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Kute

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization.  Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization.  Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Bryan Andress

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Andress joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 2013 and currently serves as a Research Analyst and is a member of the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. In this role, Mr. Andress is responsible for the Industrials sector. He currently serves as a Young Professional Board Member and Big Brother Mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati. Mr. Andress received a B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Ohio University and is a 2018 Level III Candidate in the CFA program.

Chris Godby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Godby joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 2013 as a Research Analyst and is a member of the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. In this role, Mr. Godby is responsible for the Technology and Telecom sectors. Before joining the firm, Mr. Godby worked as an Investment Executive at Corporate One Federal Credit Union and as an Equity Research Associate at Stephens Inc. covering Industrial Technology. He received is B.A. in Finance and Pre-Law from Ohio University, an M.B.A. in Finance and Corporate Strategy from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

