The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small and medium capitalization companies that are located in emerging markets, including frontier markets. Equity securities include direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stocks, and include rights and warrants to subscribe to common stock or other equity securities. The Fund obtains exposure to equity securities indirectly through depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and participatory notes. Emerging market countries are those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI Frontier Markets Index, countries with low to middle-income economies according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (more commonly referred to as the World Bank), and other countries with similar emerging market characteristics. Frontier markets are generally smaller, less liquid, and less developed than emerging markets.

Small-and mid-capitalization companies in emerging market countries are generally defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase below U.S. $5 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of the Index was between $14.73 million and $4.67 billion as of December 31, 2021. The size of the companies included in the Index will change with market conditions. If the Fund continues to hold securities of small-and mid-capitalization companies whose market capitalization, subsequent to purchase, grows to exceed U.S. $5 billion, it may continue to treat them as small- or mid-capitalization companies for the purposes of the 80% requirement.

Utilizing a disciplined fundamental bottom-up research approach (i.e., focusing on analyzing individual companies rather than beginning with a “top down” allocation, such as to particular countries, regions, markets or sectors), the Adviser aims to identify inefficiently priced smaller-capitalization companies. The Adviser believes that all markets are subject to some inefficiency often driven by investors with short-term viewpoints. The Fund’s strategy seeks opportunities to take advantage of persistent company and industry trends that other managers with a shorter-term focus may miss. In selecting companies for investment, the Adviser also considers the investment risks associated with the liquidity of the company’s stock, taking into account the depth of the trading market for the company’s shares, and how reliable the company’s reporting, particularly its financial reporting appears to be. The Adviser builds the Fund’s portfolio primarily from a bottom-up growth philosophy and individual stock selection process, but also considers top-down macroeconomic information in determining sector and country weightings in the portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will hold securities of 70 to 120 companies. The Adviser considers the country and sector allocation of the Index, but the Fund is not benchmark constrained.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in issuers located in one country or a small number of countries. These countries may change from time to time. While the Fund does not pursue active or frequent trading as a principal strategy, it has in the past and could in the future experience elevated levels of portfolio turnover when implementing its strategy in certain economic and market conditions.

The Fund expects to invest a portion of its assets in securities of developed markets companies that derive, or are expected to derive, a significant portion of their revenues from their operations in emerging or frontier markets. The Fund may also participate in initial public offerings (IPOs ).

Investments are predominantly in common stock, however, the Fund may also purchase depositary receipts (including ADRs, EDRs, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), convertible and non-convertible preferred stock, and participatory notes. Participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) are instruments that provide exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a non-U.S. exchange and are typically used when a direct investment in the underlying security is either unpermitted, restricted or uneconomical due to country-specific regulations or other restrictions.

The Fund also may purchase futures contracts and other derivative contracts, including index derivatives for equities and currencies. The Fund also may invest in physical currencies and spot and forward currency contracts. The Fund typically does not seek to hedge its exposure to non-U.S. dollar currencies.