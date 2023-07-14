The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund may obtain its exposure to equity securities indirectly through participatory notes, depositary receipts and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund can invest without limit in non-U.S. securities and can invest in any country, including emerging market countries. The Fund normally invests at least 40% of its assets in companies located in countries other than the U.S., provided that the Fund reserves the flexibility to invest as little as 30% of its assets in companies located outside the U.S. when market conditions are unfavorable. Notwithstanding the previous sentence, the Fund may invest a percentage lower than 40% in such non-U.S. securities if the weighting of non-U.S. securities in the Fund’s performance benchmark (currently, the MSCI ACWI Index) drops below 45%, in which case the minimum level for investments in non-U.S. securities must remain within 5% of the benchmark’s weighting (e.g. if the weighting of non-U.S. securities in the Fund’s performance benchmark is 38%, the minimum level for investing in non-U.S. securities for the Fund would be 33%). Typically, the Fund invests in a number of different countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid‑capitalization companies, in order to achieve its objective.

The portfolio managers seek to identify and make investments based on a multi-dimensional investment process, considering a number of factors, including growth, valuation, size, momentum, and beta. Beta measures the volatility of a stock relative to the overall market. The Fund utilizes a core investment style with a growth tilt (growth at a reasonable price, or “GARP”) over all capitalization ranges. The GARP investment strategy is a blend of growth and value investing and seeks to find companies that have strong earnings growth at a good price. The Fund seeks those stocks, sectors, and countries with positive earnings surprises, sustainably high or increasing return on equity, and attractive valuations. The investment process utilizes a combination of bottom‑up investing and top‑down asset allocation to create a benchmark-aware portfolio. Bottom‑up investing utilizes techniques such as fundamental analysis to assess growth and value potential, while top‑down asset allocation utilizes evaluations of, among other things, economic factors including country risk, sector trends within individual countries and regions, and currency impact.

Additionally, as part of the research process, the portfolio managers consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors, including potential impacts on the long-term risk and return profile of a company. In doing so, the portfolio managers have access to a range of proprietary research and third-party analytics sources, which may include Sustainalytics and MSCI. Such ESG factors, alongside other relevant factors, may be taken into account in the Fund’s securities selection process.