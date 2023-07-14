Home
Price as of:
$13.16 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (JOGIX) Primary No Load (JOGEX)
Price as of:
$13.16 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (JOGIX) Primary No Load (JOGEX)
Price as of:
$13.16 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (JOGIX) Primary No Load (JOGEX)

JOHCM Global Select Fund

JOGEX | Fund

$13.16

$426 M

0.45%

$0.06

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$426 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.91%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JOHCM Global Select Fund

JOGEX | Fund

$13.16

$426 M

0.45%

$0.06

1.08%

JOGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JOHCM Global Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JOHCM Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Lees

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund may obtain its exposure to equity securities indirectly through participatory notes, depositary receipts and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund can invest without limit in non-U.S. securities and can invest in any country, including emerging market countries. The Fund normally invests at least 40% of its assets in companies located in countries other than the U.S., provided that the Fund reserves the flexibility to invest as little as 30% of its assets in companies located outside the U.S. when market conditions are unfavorable. Notwithstanding the previous sentence, the Fund may invest a percentage lower than 40% in such non-U.S. securities if the weighting of non-U.S. securities in the Fund’s performance benchmark (currently, the MSCI ACWI Index) drops below 45%, in which case the minimum level for investments in non-U.S. securities must remain within 5% of the benchmark’s weighting (e.g. if the weighting of non-U.S. securities in the Fund’s performance benchmark is 38%, the minimum level for investing in non-U.S. securities for the Fund would be 33%). Typically, the Fund invests in a number of different countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid‑capitalization companies, in order to achieve its objective.
The portfolio managers seek to identify and make investments based on a multi-dimensional investment process, considering a number of factors, including growth, valuation, size, momentum, and beta. Beta measures the volatility of a stock relative to the overall market. The Fund utilizes a core investment style with a growth tilt (growth at a reasonable price, or “GARP”) over all capitalization ranges. The GARP investment strategy is a blend of growth and value investing and seeks to find companies that have strong earnings growth at a good price. The Fund seeks those stocks, sectors, and countries with positive earnings surprises, sustainably high or increasing return on equity, and attractive valuations. The investment process utilizes a combination of bottom‑up investing and top‑down asset allocation to create a benchmark-aware portfolio. Bottom‑up investing utilizes techniques such as fundamental analysis to assess growth and value potential, while top‑down asset allocation utilizes evaluations of, among other things, economic factors including country risk, sector trends within individual countries and regions, and currency impact.
Additionally, as part of the research process, the portfolio managers consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors, including potential impacts on the long-term risk and return profile of a company. In doing so, the portfolio managers have access to a range of proprietary research and third-party analytics sources, which may include Sustainalytics and MSCI. Such ESG factors, alongside other relevant factors, may be taken into account in the Fund’s securities selection process.
Read More

JOGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -35.6% 29.2% 38.03%
1 Yr -3.1% 17.3% 252.4% 12.61%
3 Yr -6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 23.84%
5 Yr -5.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 28.05%
10 Yr 2.1%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.5% -24.3% 957.1% 17.97%
2021 2.7% -38.3% 47.1% 97.60%
2020 8.1% -54.2% 0.6% 24.50%
2019 1.6% -76.0% 54.1% 18.89%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% 52.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -35.6% 29.2% 39.26%
1 Yr -3.1% 11.4% 252.4% 11.70%
3 Yr -6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 22.38%
5 Yr -4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 26.31%
10 Yr 2.6%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.5% -24.3% 957.1% 17.97%
2021 2.7% -33.1% 47.1% 97.85%
2020 8.1% -44.4% 1.8% 18.71%
2019 1.6% -6.5% 54.1% 31.33%
2018 -1.6% -14.4% 47.8% 68.10%

NAV & Total Return History

JOGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JOGEX Category Low Category High JOGEX % Rank
Net Assets 426 M 199 K 133 B 48.68%
Number of Holdings 43 1 9075 68.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 137 M -18 M 37.6 B 52.64%
Weighting of Top 10 27.01% 9.1% 100.0% 72.88%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JOGEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.05% 61.84% 125.47% 63.99%
Cash 		3.95% -174.70% 23.12% 28.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 18.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 28.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 9.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 13.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOGEX % Rank
Technology 		37.42% 0.00% 49.87% 3.19%
Financial Services 		14.96% 0.00% 38.42% 61.56%
Healthcare 		14.09% 0.00% 35.42% 49.12%
Basic Materials 		13.68% 0.00% 38.60% 2.75%
Industrials 		12.70% 0.00% 44.06% 39.10%
Utilities 		2.50% 0.00% 29.12% 44.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.45% 0.00% 40.94% 77.31%
Consumer Defense 		2.21% 0.00% 73.28% 78.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 75.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 66.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 88.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOGEX % Rank
US 		57.83% 0.13% 103.82% 34.25%
Non US 		38.22% 0.58% 99.46% 64.54%

JOGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JOGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 44.27% 52.22%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.82% 89.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 13.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JOGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JOGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JOGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.91% 0.00% 395.00% 52.75%

JOGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JOGEX Category Low Category High JOGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 3.26% 7.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JOGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JOGEX Category Low Category High JOGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -4.27% 12.65% 84.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JOGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JOGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Lees

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2013

9.2

9.2%

Christopher Lees is Senior Fund Manager for the Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Prior to joining JOHCM, Christopher spent more than 19 years at Baring Asset Management, most recently as Head of the firm’s Global Sector Teams. In addition to this role, Christopher was Baring’s Lead Global High Alpha Manager and Lead Manager for the strong performing EAFE portfolios. Prior to 2002, he held positions as Senior Portfolio Manager (US Equity team) in Boston and as an Analyst in the UK Stock Selection as well as the firm’s Global Asset Allocation teams. Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BSc (Hons) in Geography from University of London. He has lived and worked in the USA, Europe and Asia.

Nudgem Richyal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2013

9.2

9.2%

Nudgem Richyal is a Senior Fund Manager working closely with Christopher Lees, Senior Fund Manager; in the management of JOHCM's Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies.  Additionally, Nudgem is the Senior Fund Manager for the Global Sharia Compliant Equity Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Nudgem was an Investment Director within the Global Equity Group of Baring Asset Management (working closely with Christopher since July 2001) and Investment Manager of one of the largest Latin American funds in London. Further responsibilities included the construction of a soft commodities portfolio and the development of global sector strategies. He previously worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management in London. Nudgem is a CFA Charterholder and holds a first class BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from the University of Manchester.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

