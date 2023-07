The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. Shareholders will be given 60 days’ advance notice of any change to this policy. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities and can invest in any country, including countries with developing or emerging markets. The Fund normally will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) with at least 40% of its assets invested in countries other than the U.S. However, the Fund may invest at least 30% of its assets outside the U.S. when market conditions are unfavorable. Typically, the Fund invests in a number of different countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Adviser seeks to identify and make investments in U.S. and foreign companies based on a multi-dimensional investment process, considering a number of factors, including growth, valuation, size, momentum, and beta. Beta measures the volatility of a stock relative to the overall market. The Fund utilizes a core style with a modest growth tilt (growth at a reasonable price, or “GARP”) over all capitalization ranges. The Fund seeks those stocks, sectors, and countries with positive earnings surprises, sustainably high or increasing return on equity, and attractive valuations.