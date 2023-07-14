Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
JOEIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JOEMX) Primary No Load (JOEIX) B (JOEAX)
JOEIX (Mutual Fund)

JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JOEMX) Primary No Load (JOEIX) B (JOEAX)
JOEIX (Mutual Fund)

JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JOEMX) Primary No Load (JOEIX) B (JOEAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

JOEIX | Fund

$11.23

$730 M

1.83%

$0.21

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$730 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

JOEIX | Fund

$11.23

$730 M

1.83%

$0.21

1.13%

JOEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JOHCM Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Wimborne

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI Frontier Markets Index, countries with low to middle-income economies according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (more commonly referred to as the World Bank) and other countries with similar emerging market characteristics. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its assets in frontier markets, which are generally smaller, less liquid, and less developed than emerging markets.
The equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio can include direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stocks, as well as rights and warrants to subscribe to equity securities. The Fund obtains exposure to equity securities indirectly through Depositary Receipts and participatory notes. Participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) are instruments that provide exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a non-U.S. exchange and are typically used when a direct investment in the underlying security is either unpermitted, restricted or uneconomical due to country-specific regulations or other restrictions. P-notes are typically issued by institutional investors that are registered with the relevant regulator in the non-U.S. country where the exchange for the underlying securities sits. 
The Fund utilizes a core investment style with a modest growth tilt (growth at a reasonable price, or “GARP”) over all capitalization ranges to invest in equity securities of companies located in emerging markets. The GARP investment strategy is a blend of growth and value investing, which seeks to find companies that have strong earnings growth at a good price. The Fund combines top-down and bottom-up research to assess potential investments in the Fund. A top-down country view represents an assessment of the investment prospects in a country (in this case, a particular emerging market country) based on macroeconomic, geopolitical and other factors affecting the country as a whole. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that possess attractive fundamentals (for example, a company’s revenues, earnings, or management) and that fit with the Adviser’s top-down country views within the emerging markets. The Fund will typically own between 40 and 60 companies. 
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in investments located in one country or a small number of countries. These countries may change from time to time. The Fund’s benchmark index currently includes substantial exposure to China. 
The Fund may also participate in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
Read More

JOEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -11.0% 30.2% 66.41%
1 Yr 12.6% -12.7% 29.2% 26.69%
3 Yr 2.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 18.00%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 51.31%
10 Yr 1.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 36.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -50.1% 7.2% 12.48%
2021 -1.2% -18.2% 13.6% 35.29%
2020 4.8% -7.2% 79.7% 58.39%
2019 2.5% -4.4% 9.2% 92.71%
2018 -4.0% -7.2% 7.0% 53.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -30.3% 30.2% 64.15%
1 Yr 12.6% -48.9% 29.2% 23.69%
3 Yr 2.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 20.17%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 41.67%
10 Yr 2.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 43.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -50.1% 7.2% 12.48%
2021 -1.2% -18.2% 13.6% 35.29%
2020 4.8% -7.2% 79.7% 58.39%
2019 2.5% -4.4% 9.2% 92.71%
2018 -3.1% -7.2% 7.0% 21.64%

NAV & Total Return History

JOEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JOEIX Category Low Category High JOEIX % Rank
Net Assets 730 M 717 K 102 B 41.82%
Number of Holdings 57 10 6734 84.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 313 M 340 K 19.3 B 39.28%
Weighting of Top 10 42.01% 2.8% 71.7% 18.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 10.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JOEIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.56% 0.90% 110.97% 59.10%
Cash 		3.44% -23.67% 20.19% 34.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 27.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 22.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 10.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 22.31%

JOEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JOEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.03% 41.06% 64.36%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 51.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 15.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JOEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JOEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JOEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.60% 0.00% 190.00% 43.40%

JOEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JOEIX Category Low Category High JOEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 12.61% 24.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JOEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JOEIX Category Low Category High JOEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.98% 17.62% 27.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JOEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JOEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Wimborne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2012

9.53

9.5%

Paul Wimborne is Senior Fund Manager for the JOHCM Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Paul spent over four years at Baring Asset Management (Baring) as an Investment Manager in the Global Emerging Markets team led by James Syme. At Baring, Paul was Lead or Deputy Manager for 14 emerging markets mandates with a peak AUM of over $4bn. He previously worked at Insight Investment for three years as a Fund Manager in the Emerging Markets & Asia team and for five years in the Emerging Markets team at Rothschild Asset Management. Paul holds a BSc (Hons) in Management and Chemical Sciences from UMIST and is an affiliate member of the CFA.

James Syme

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2012

9.53

9.5%

James Syme is Senior Fund Manager for the JOHCM Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, James spent five years at Baring Asset Management (Baring) as the Head of Global Emerging Market Equities. At Baring, he and his colleague Paul Wimborne managed the Baring Global Emerging Markets Fund and 13 other funds and separate mandates. During this time, peak AUM for their mandates was over $4bn. James previously worked at SG Asset Management for seven years as a Portfolio Manager and as Head of Global Emerging Markets. Prior to 1997, James was a Portfolio Manager at Henderson Investors and an Analyst at H Clarkson. James is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BA (Hons) in Geography from the University of Cambridge.

Ada Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2022

0.22

0.2%

Ada Chan joined JOHCM in April 2011. Since May 2016, she has worked on the J O Hambro Global Emerging Markets Opportunities team. Prior to joining JOHCM, Ada spent three years at GMO LLC as an Investment Analyst. She previously worked at Baring Asset Management as an Equity Research Analyst. Prior to 2000, she worked as an International Management Trainee and Equity Research Intern at State Street Corporation and Salomon Smith Barney, respectively. Ada holds an MSc in Computer Information Systems and BA in Business Administration, both from Boston University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×