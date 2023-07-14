The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI Frontier Markets Index, countries with low to middle-income economies according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (more commonly referred to as the World Bank) and other countries with similar emerging market characteristics. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its assets in frontier markets, which are generally smaller, less liquid, and less developed than emerging markets.

The equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio can include direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stocks, as well as rights and warrants to subscribe to equity securities. The Fund obtains exposure to equity securities indirectly through Depositary Receipts and participatory notes. Participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) are instruments that provide exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a non-U.S. exchange and are typically used when a direct investment in the underlying security is either unpermitted, restricted or uneconomical due to country-specific regulations or other restrictions. P-notes are typically issued by institutional investors that are registered with the relevant regulator in the non-U.S. country where the exchange for the underlying securities sits.

The Fund utilizes a core investment style with a modest growth tilt (growth at a reasonable price, or “GARP”) over all capitalization ranges to invest in equity securities of companies located in emerging markets. The GARP investment strategy is a blend of growth and value investing, which seeks to find companies that have strong earnings growth at a good price. The Fund combines top-down and bottom-up research to assess potential investments in the Fund. A top-down country view represents an assessment of the investment prospects in a country (in this case, a particular emerging market country) based on macroeconomic, geopolitical and other factors affecting the country as a whole. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that possess attractive fundamentals (for example, a company’s revenues, earnings, or management) and that fit with the Adviser’s top-down country views within the emerging markets. The Fund will typically own between 40 and 60 companies.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in investments located in one country or a small number of countries. These countries may change from time to time. The Fund’s benchmark index currently includes substantial exposure to China.

The Fund may also participate in initial public offerings (IPOs).