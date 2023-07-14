Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$730 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.0%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JOEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|67.82%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|26.95%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|17.86%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|51.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JOEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|730 M
|717 K
|102 B
|41.69%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|10
|6734
|84.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|313 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|39.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.01%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|18.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.56%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|58.97%
|Cash
|3.44%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|34.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|27.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|21.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|10.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|22.18%
|JOEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|51.46%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|51.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.12%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JOEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JOEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JOEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.60%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|43.24%
|JOEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.84%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|24.30%
|JOEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JOEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|28.63%
|JOEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2012
9.53
9.5%
Paul Wimborne is Senior Fund Manager for the JOHCM Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Paul spent over four years at Baring Asset Management (Baring) as an Investment Manager in the Global Emerging Markets team led by James Syme. At Baring, Paul was Lead or Deputy Manager for 14 emerging markets mandates with a peak AUM of over $4bn. He previously worked at Insight Investment for three years as a Fund Manager in the Emerging Markets & Asia team and for five years in the Emerging Markets team at Rothschild Asset Management. Paul holds a BSc (Hons) in Management and Chemical Sciences from UMIST and is an affiliate member of the CFA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2012
9.53
9.5%
James Syme is Senior Fund Manager for the JOHCM Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, James spent five years at Baring Asset Management (Baring) as the Head of Global Emerging Market Equities. At Baring, he and his colleague Paul Wimborne managed the Baring Global Emerging Markets Fund and 13 other funds and separate mandates. During this time, peak AUM for their mandates was over $4bn. James previously worked at SG Asset Management for seven years as a Portfolio Manager and as Head of Global Emerging Markets. Prior to 1997, James was a Portfolio Manager at Henderson Investors and an Analyst at H Clarkson. James is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BA (Hons) in Geography from the University of Cambridge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2022
0.22
0.2%
Ada Chan joined JOHCM in April 2011. Since May 2016, she has worked on the J O Hambro Global Emerging Markets Opportunities team. Prior to joining JOHCM, Ada spent three years at GMO LLC as an Investment Analyst. She previously worked at Baring Asset Management as an Equity Research Analyst. Prior to 2000, she worked as an International Management Trainee and Equity Research Intern at State Street Corporation and Salomon Smith Barney, respectively. Ada holds an MSc in Computer Information Systems and BA in Business Administration, both from Boston University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
