Jensen Quality Value Fund

mutual fund
JNVYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.22 -0.05 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (JNVSX) Primary Inst (JNVIX) Inst (JNVYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$201 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.15%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JNVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jensen Quality Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Jensen
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    3626367
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kurt Havnaer

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment strategy seeks to identify companies the Adviser deems to be undervalued. To achieve its objective, the Fund invests in equity securities of companies that satisfy the investment criteria described below. These companies are selected from a universe of publicly traded U.S. companies that, as determined by the Adviser, have produced long-term records of consistently high returns on shareholder equity. In order to qualify for this universe, each company must have a market capitalization between $100 million and the capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap® Index, and a return on equity of 15% or greater in each of the last ten years as determined by the Adviser and may include companies with negative equity resulting from debt-financing of large share repurchases. These companies may have unique risk profiles depending on the amount of debt incurred relative to the company’s ability to repay that debt.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest as a principal strategy consist primarily of common stocks of small- and mid-cap U.S. companies. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small- or mid-cap company if it has a market capitalization between $100 million and the capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. The Adviser determines the companies that qualify for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe on at least an annual basis.
The Fund’s investment strategy is based on applying fundamental analysis and valuation models to this select universe of companies in order to identify investment opportunities. Fundamental analysis includes assessment of the company’s industry, strategy, competitive advantages, business segments, geographic distribution, growth and profitability, financial statements (income statement, cash flow statement, balance sheet), and the company’s other financial reports. The valuation models are rooted in fundamentals-based investment principles and include discounted cash flow models (for example, determining the present value of expected future cash flows), relative valuation methods (for example, a company’s valuation relative to its own history, its industry peers, or the broader stock market), and ratio methods (for example, a company’s price-to-earnings ratios).
The Fund may sell all or part of its position in a company when the Adviser has determined that another qualifying security has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, the Fund generally sells its position in a company when the company no longer meets one or more of the Fund’s investment criteria described above for inclusion in the universe of companies in which the Fund may invest. In the event that the company no longer satisfies the investment criteria and the failure is due to an extraordinary situation that the Adviser believes will not have a material adverse impact on the company’s operating performance, the Fund may continue to hold and invest in the company. Examples of such extraordinary situations include a significant acquisition, divestiture, or accounting rule change that results in a significant change to a company’s equity balance and a non-meaningful return on equity number.
The Adviser expects to include in the Fund’s investment portfolio at any time securities of approximately 30 to 50 primarily domestic companies. The Fund must always own the securities of a minimum of 25 different companies in its portfolio. The Fund strives to be fully invested at all times in publicly traded common stocks and other eligible equity securities issued by companies that meet the investment criteria described in this Prospectus.
JNVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JNVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -23.7% 31.6% 16.67%
1 Yr 14.3% -41.1% 28.9% 20.45%
3 Yr 10.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 18.06%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% 41.64%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 54.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JNVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -52.6% 20.1% 38.21%
2021 11.6% -25.0% 15.1% 11.49%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JNVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -27.0% 31.6% 14.90%
1 Yr 14.3% -41.1% 48.6% 13.60%
3 Yr 10.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 17.91%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% 39.89%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 51.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JNVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -52.6% 20.1% 38.21%
2021 11.6% -25.0% 15.1% 11.49%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JNVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JNVYX Category Low Category High JNVYX % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 481 K 145 B 66.75%
Number of Holdings 39 1 2445 84.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.6 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 47.24%
Weighting of Top 10 39.06% 2.9% 100.0% 20.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crown Holdings Inc 4.31%
  2. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 4.22%
  3. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc 4.11%
  4. Equifax Inc 4.10%
  5. FactSet Research Systems Inc 4.08%
  6. Encompass Health Corp 4.05%
  7. Expeditors International of Washington Inc 3.99%
  8. Church & Dwight Co Inc 3.95%
  9. Microchip Technology Inc 3.93%
  10. Hasbro Inc 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JNVYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.59% 0.00% 100.57% 52.26%
Cash 		1.41% -2.51% 100.00% 46.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 26.13%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 26.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 24.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 25.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNVYX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		30.78% 2.49% 46.48% 0.50%
Industrials 		21.29% 0.00% 45.89% 12.34%
Technology 		16.62% 0.00% 40.65% 37.78%
Consumer Defense 		13.27% 0.00% 32.18% 4.28%
Healthcare 		9.61% 0.00% 47.15% 57.68%
Financial Services 		3.54% 0.00% 46.10% 95.72%
Basic Materials 		3.29% 0.00% 26.18% 81.61%
Real Estate 		1.60% 0.00% 25.82% 81.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 85.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 89.17%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 90.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNVYX % Rank
US 		98.59% 0.00% 100.04% 21.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 91.71%

JNVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JNVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.03% 33.98% 45.13%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 45.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

JNVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JNVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JNVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.15% 0.00% 321.00% 16.91%

JNVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JNVYX Category Low Category High JNVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.69% 0.00% 3.08% 51.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JNVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JNVYX Category Low Category High JNVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -2.06% 3.38% 32.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JNVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JNVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kurt Havnaer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2010

12.18

12.2%

Kurt M. Havnaer, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since December 2005, previously holding the position of Business Analyst through September 2015. Mr. Havnaer has over 29 years of experience in the investment management industry. He conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Kurt spent nine years with Columbia Management Group, Inc. as a high yield analyst and co-portfolio manager of the Columbia High Yield Fund. Prior to joining Columbia, he held positions as Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Trader at SAFECO Asset Management in Seattle. Kurt’s career began as a Staff Accountant and Auditor at Price Waterhouse. He earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He earned his MBA from Seattle University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Eric Schoenstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2010

12.18

12.2%

Eric H. Schoenstein was appointed Director of Business Analysis of Jensen Investment Management, Inc. in September 2002. Mr. Schoenstein, a Vice President of Jensen Investment Management, Inc., has been a Managing Director of the firm since 2003 and has over 29 years of accounting and business analysis experience. He spent nearly fourteen years with Arthur Andersen LLP, as a Senior Audit Manager, providing a wide variety of services to clients of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Accounting, from Oregon State University. Eric is currently serving as a trustee for the Oregon State University Foundation and is a past president of the Oregon State University Alumni Association. He serves as a director for the Western Golf Association, which administers and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and serves on the Executive Committee for the Oregon Golf Association, currently as its Treasurer and immediate past President.

Adam Calamar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Adam D. Calamar , CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since May 2008, and has over 11 years of experience in the investment management industry. Mr. Calamar held the position of Business Analyst from January 2010 through September 2015. He conducts fundamental and quantitative research for both the Jensen Quality Growth and Jensen Quality Value investment strategies. Adam previously held the position of Manager, Institutional Services at Jensen, where he assisted in relationship management with the company’s institutional clients. Adam began his career at Broadmark Asset Management, LLC, a hedge fund management company specializing in low-volatility equity strategies. He earned his BS and MBA degrees from Oregon State University, and has a broad background in finance, small business, and the sciences. Adam is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Portland, as well as the Portland Alternative Investment Association.

Tyra Pratt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Joined Jensen Investment Management in 2017. Tyra conducts fundamental research for the Jensen Quality Value Strategy. Tyra joined Jensen from CTC | myCFO where she held the position of Hedge Fund Research Analyst. In that role, she was involved in the sourcing, due diligence and monitoring of hedge funds. Prior to CTC, Tyra worked as a Financial Analyst on the Consulting Services Team at M Benefit Solutions. Tyra earned her BA in Finance from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

