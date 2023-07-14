Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
14.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$201 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.1%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.15%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JNVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|15.66%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|21.46%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|18.59%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|14.17%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|28.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|JNVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|14.14%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|14.36%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|18.45%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|16.18%
|10 Yr
|7.4%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|19.25%
* Annualized
|JNVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JNVSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|201 M
|481 K
|145 B
|67.25%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|1
|2445
|85.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|86.6 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|47.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.06%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|21.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNVSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.59%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|52.76%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|46.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|92.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|91.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|93.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|92.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNVSX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|30.78%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|1.01%
|Industrials
|21.29%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|12.85%
|Technology
|16.62%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|38.54%
|Consumer Defense
|13.27%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|4.79%
|Healthcare
|9.61%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|58.94%
|Financial Services
|3.54%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|96.22%
|Basic Materials
|3.29%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|82.12%
|Real Estate
|1.60%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|82.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|99.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|99.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|99.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNVSX % Rank
|US
|98.59%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|22.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|99.50%
|JNVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|32.56%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|48.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.66%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|JNVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JNVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JNVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.15%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|17.48%
|JNVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JNVSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.46%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|94.22%
|JNVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JNVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JNVSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|48.61%
|JNVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Eric H. Schoenstein was appointed Director of Business Analysis of Jensen Investment Management, Inc. in September 2002. Mr. Schoenstein, a Vice President of Jensen Investment Management, Inc., has been a Managing Director of the firm since 2003 and has over 29 years of accounting and business analysis experience. He spent nearly fourteen years with Arthur Andersen LLP, as a Senior Audit Manager, providing a wide variety of services to clients of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Accounting, from Oregon State University. Eric is currently serving as a trustee for the Oregon State University Foundation and is a past president of the Oregon State University Alumni Association. He serves as a director for the Western Golf Association, which administers and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and serves on the Executive Committee for the Oregon Golf Association, currently as its Treasurer and immediate past President.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Kurt M. Havnaer, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since December 2005, previously holding the position of Business Analyst through September 2015. Mr. Havnaer has over 29 years of experience in the investment management industry. He conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Kurt spent nine years with Columbia Management Group, Inc. as a high yield analyst and co-portfolio manager of the Columbia High Yield Fund. Prior to joining Columbia, he held positions as Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Trader at SAFECO Asset Management in Seattle. Kurt’s career began as a Staff Accountant and Auditor at Price Waterhouse. He earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He earned his MBA from Seattle University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Adam D. Calamar , CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been employed by Jensen Investment Management Inc. since May 2008, and has over 11 years of experience in the investment management industry. Mr. Calamar held the position of Business Analyst from January 2010 through September 2015. He conducts fundamental and quantitative research for both the Jensen Quality Growth and Jensen Quality Value investment strategies. Adam previously held the position of Manager, Institutional Services at Jensen, where he assisted in relationship management with the company’s institutional clients. Adam began his career at Broadmark Asset Management, LLC, a hedge fund management company specializing in low-volatility equity strategies. He earned his BS and MBA degrees from Oregon State University, and has a broad background in finance, small business, and the sciences. Adam is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Portland, as well as the Portland Alternative Investment Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2021
1.24
1.2%
Joined Jensen Investment Management in 2017. Tyra conducts fundamental research for the Jensen Quality Value Strategy. Tyra joined Jensen from CTC | myCFO where she held the position of Hedge Fund Research Analyst. In that role, she was involved in the sourcing, due diligence and monitoring of hedge funds. Prior to CTC, Tyra worked as a Financial Analyst on the Consulting Services Team at M Benefit Solutions. Tyra earned her BA in Finance from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
