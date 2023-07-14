Home
Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
JNGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.63 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (JERIX) Primary S (JERSX) A (JERAX) C (JERCX) Other (JERTX) D (JNGSX) N (JERNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund

JNGSX | Fund

$11.63

$812 M

1.98%

$0.23

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$812 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JNGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Feb 16, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Guy Barnard

Fund Description

JNGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JNGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.4% 12.6% 67.36%
1 Yr -3.9% -23.1% 5.7% 56.48%
3 Yr -0.3%* -15.7% 6.3% 64.71%
5 Yr -0.3%* -17.2% 13.6% 21.11%
10 Yr 0.8%* -11.2% 3.2% 10.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JNGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -43.9% 4.5% 25.65%
2021 7.4% -7.2% 14.9% 71.66%
2020 -0.1% -7.5% 4.4% 13.90%
2019 5.7% 0.3% 6.1% 4.30%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 11.6% 27.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JNGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -15.4% 12.6% 66.32%
1 Yr -3.9% -23.1% 5.7% 54.92%
3 Yr -0.3%* -15.7% 6.3% 64.71%
5 Yr 0.5%* -17.2% 14.0% 21.11%
10 Yr 3.9%* -11.2% 6.3% 8.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JNGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -43.9% 4.5% 25.65%
2021 7.4% -7.2% 14.9% 71.66%
2020 -0.1% -7.5% 4.4% 13.90%
2019 5.7% 0.3% 6.1% 4.30%
2018 -0.7% -6.3% 12.0% 5.23%

NAV & Total Return History

JNGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JNGSX Category Low Category High JNGSX % Rank
Net Assets 812 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 26.98%
Number of Holdings 61 5 739 82.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 336 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 29.02%
Weighting of Top 10 37.26% 18.1% 63.6% 33.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.56%
  2. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 4.13%
  3. Sun Communities Inc 3.85%
  4. VICI Properties Inc Ordinary Shares 3.54%
  5. UDR Inc 3.40%
  6. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 3.35%
  7. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 3.35%
  8. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 3.35%
  9. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 3.35%
  10. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JNGSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.73% 3.65% 126.54% 74.74%
Cash 		3.20% -1.38% 10.38% 15.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 0.07% 1.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 25.91%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 67.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 25.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNGSX % Rank
Real Estate 		97.44% 72.53% 100.00% 44.44%
Communication Services 		1.95% 0.00% 10.08% 17.46%
Technology 		0.61% 0.00% 4.92% 29.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 23.81%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 33.86%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 26.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 32.80%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 20.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 22.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 75.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 24.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNGSX % Rank
US 		56.94% 0.00% 80.79% 73.06%
Non US 		39.79% 0.00% 99.40% 32.64%

JNGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JNGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.11% 27.58% 69.63%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.10% 1.50% 60.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.25% 77.59%

Sales Fees

JNGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JNGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 28.30%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JNGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 1.00% 165.00% 57.84%

JNGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JNGSX Category Low Category High JNGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.98% 0.00% 5.11% 57.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JNGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JNGSX Category Low Category High JNGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.41% -0.23% 3.84% 8.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JNGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JNGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guy Barnard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2017

4.99

5.0%

"Guy Barnard is Co-Head of Global Property Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2014. He is also a Portfolio Manager responsible for managing the Global Real Estate Equity and Global Property Equity strategies. Guy joined Henderson in 2006 as an analyst and became a fund manager in 2008 and deputy head of Global Property Equities in 2012. Before Henderson, he worked for UBS in financial control. Guy holds a first class BSc degree (Hons) in mathematics and management from Loughborough University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 16 years of financial industry experience."

Tim Gibson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2017

4.99

5.0%

"Tim Gibson is Co-Head of Global Property Equities and a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2014. He has been with Henderson, based in Singapore, since 2011. Prior to joining Henderson, Tim was a European fund manager at AMP Capital Brookfield, where he was responsible for portfolio construction and execution of an indirect real estate fund. Before this, he worked as an analyst for Morgan Stanley on their European real estate investment team, in both London and Amsterdam, where he provided investment recommendations on property companies in the UK and Europe. Tim holds an MA (Hons) in economics from St Andrews University, Scotland and received the Robert Trent Jones Scholarship to the University of Western Ontario, Canada. He has 18 years of financial industry experience."

Greg Kuhl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

"Greg Kuhl is a Portfolio Manager, Global Property Equities at Janus Henderson Investors and is responsible for co-managing the Global Real Estate strategy. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Greg was vice president, global REITs at Brookfield Investment Management, where he was a senior analyst for global long-only and global long/short strategies focused on property equities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Before this, he was an analyst on the public real estate securities team at Heitman providing recommendations on property equities in North America. He began his career at Accenture as a financial services/capital markets analyst. Greg received a BBA degree in finance with a concentration in psychology from the University of Notre Dame, graduating cum laude. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

