Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amount for borrowing, in investment grade municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax. The Adviser primarily invests in Ohio municipal securities that provide income that is exempt from both Ohio and regular federal income tax. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular segment of the bond market.

The Fund does not limit itself to securities of a particular maturity range, however, a majority of its assets will typically be invested in intermediate to long-term maturities (3 years or longer).