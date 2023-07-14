Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$231 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.11%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JMUNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Johnson Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Johnson Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Jackman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amount for borrowing, in investment grade municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax. The Adviser primarily invests in Ohio municipal securities that provide income that is exempt from both Ohio and regular federal income tax. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular segment of the bond market.
The Fund does not limit itself to securities of a particular maturity range, however, a majority of its assets will typically be invested in intermediate to long-term maturities (3 years or longer).
Read More

JMUNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 49.25%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.3% 54.59%
3 Yr -3.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 73.86%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.2% 35.69%
10 Yr -0.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 30.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -76.8% 4.7% 42.10%
2021 -0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 93.62%
2020 1.0% -66.1% 60.0% 6.64%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 60.10%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 16.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 48.49%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.1% 51.54%
3 Yr -3.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 74.27%
5 Yr -0.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 30.74%
10 Yr 0.8%* -5.4% 14.1% 8.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -76.8% 4.7% 42.16%
2021 -0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 93.62%
2020 1.0% -66.1% 60.0% 6.70%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 61.18%
2018 0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 4.46%

NAV & Total Return History

JMUNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMUNX Category Low Category High JMUNX % Rank
Net Assets 231 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 67.65%
Number of Holdings 273 1 14000 46.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 31 M -317 M 8.64 B 70.25%
Weighting of Top 10 12.83% 2.4% 101.7% 70.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HAMILTON CNTY OHIO HOSP FACS REV 5% 1.94%
  2. OHIO ST WTR DEV AUTH REV 5% 1.66%
  3. COLUMBUS OHIO 5% 1.49%
  4. FEDERAL HOME LN MTG CORP MULTIFAMILY VAR RATE CTFS RELATING TO MUN SECS 2.5 1.46%
  5. FRANKLIN CNTY OHIO HOSP REV 5% 1.45%
  6. OHIO ST WTR DEV AUTH WTR POLLUTN CTL REV 4% 1.29%
  7. BOWLING GREEN ST UNIV OHIO GEN RCPTS 4% 1.22%
  8. HAMILTON CNTY OHIO HOSP FACS REV 5% 1.16%
  9. KENTUCKY ST PPTY & BLDGS COMMN REVS 5% 1.11%
  10. MISSOURI ST HSG DEV COMMN SINGLE FAMILY MTG REV 3.5% 1.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMUNX % Rank
Bonds 		98.23% 65.51% 150.86% 58.56%
Cash 		1.77% -50.86% 33.96% 40.03%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 31.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 28.53%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 29.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 28.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMUNX % Rank
Municipal 		98.23% 44.39% 100.00% 56.13%
Corporate 		0.90% 0.00% 9.99% 3.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.87% 0.00% 33.95% 56.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 28.41%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 29.63%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 33.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMUNX % Rank
US 		98.23% 37.86% 142.23% 32.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 83.85%

JMUNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.02% 6.50% 54.44%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.10% 98.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

JMUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JMUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.11% 0.00% 283.00% 19.68%

JMUNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMUNX Category Low Category High JMUNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.58% 0.00% 4.45% 79.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMUNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMUNX Category Low Category High JMUNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -0.53% 5.33% 60.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMUNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JMUNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Jackman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 1994

28.06

28.1%

Jackman has been in fixed income analyst and other roles with Johnson Investment Counsel Inc for the past 11 years. Mr. Jackman is the President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser. He has been with the Adviser since 1993. He holds the chartered financial analyst designation.

Michael Leisring

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Mr. Leisring is a CFA charterholder and is the team leader of the Johnson Fixed Income Fund and Municipal Income Fund. Mr. Leisring is the Director of Fixed Income Department and has been member of the Portfolio Management teams for the Johnson Fixed Income, Municipal Income and JIC Institutional Funds since July 2003. He has been with the Adviser since 1999.

David Theobald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Theobald joined Johnson Asset Management in 2013 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. David is also a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management, trading and credit analysis, specializing in short duration securities. Previously, David held the position of Fixed Income Analyst. Prior to joining the firm, David held positions with Fort Washington Investment Advisors and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. He received a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

