The Fund takes long and short positions in different securities, selecting from a universe of mid- to large-capitalization stocks with characteristics similar to those of the Russell 1000 and/or Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) Indexes, in an effort to insulate the Fund’s performance from the effects of general stock market movements. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index ranged from $569 million to $2,490 billion. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $5.95 billion to $2,490 billion. In rising markets, the Fund expects that the long positions will appreciate more rapidly than the short positions, and in declining markets that the short positions will decline faster than the long positions. The Fund expects that this difference in rates of appreciation, along with any returns on cash generated by short sales, will generate a positive return; the Fund pursues returns exceeding those of 90-day U.S. Treasury Bills. The Fund purchases securities that it believes are undervalued and sells short securities that it believes are overvalued. The long and short positions are matched on a variety of risk characteristics in order to limit exposure to macroeconomic factors. In each sector in which the Fund invests, it balances the dollars invested in long and short positions to remain sector neutral. In attempting to neutralize market and sector risks, the Fund emphasizes stock selection as the primary means of generating returns. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund will use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation and stock selection. The research findings allow the adviser to rank the companies according to what it believes to be their relative value. The greater a company’s estimated worth compared to the current market price of its stock, the more undervalued the company. The valuation rankings are produced with the help of a variety of models that quantify the research team’s findings. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. The Fund buys and sells securities according to its own policies, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. In general, the team selects securities that are identified as undervalued and considers selling them when they appear overvalued. Along with attractive valuation, the team often considers a number of other criteria: • catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s price • impact on the overall risk of the portfolio relative to the benchmark • temporary mispricings caused by market overreactions