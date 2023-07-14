Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Research Market Neutral Fund

JMNCX | Fund

$11.60

$124 M

0.00%

3.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 307.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Research Market Neutral Fund

JMNCX | Fund

$11.60

$124 M

0.00%

3.73%

JMNCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Research Market Neutral Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    104348
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Lee

Fund Description

The Fund takes long and short positions in different securities, selecting from a universe of mid- to large-capitalization stocks with characteristics similar to those of the Russell 1000 and/or Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) Indexes, in an effort to insulate the Fund’s performance from the effects of general stock market movements. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index ranged from $569 million to $2,490 billion. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $5.95 billion to $2,490 billion.In rising markets, the Fund expects that the long positions will appreciate more rapidly than the short positions, and in declining markets that the short positions will decline faster than the long positions. The Fund expects that this difference in rates of appreciation, along with any returns on cash generated by short sales, will generate a positive return; the Fund pursues returns exceeding those of 90-day U.S. Treasury Bills.The Fund purchases securities that it believes are undervalued and sells short securities that it believes are overvalued. The long and short positions are matched on a variety of risk characteristics in order to limit exposure to macroeconomic factors.In each sector in which the Fund invests, it balances the dollars invested in long and short positions to remain sector neutral. In attempting to neutralize market and sector risks, the Fund emphasizes stock selection as the primary means of generating returns.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund will use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation and stock selection.The research findings allow the adviser to rank the companies according to what it believes to be their relative value. The greater a company’s estimated worth compared to the current market price of its stock, the more undervalued the company. The valuation rankings are produced with the help of a variety of models that quantify the research team’s findings. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companiesmay be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.The Fund buys and sells securities according to its own policies, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. In general, the team selects securities that are identified as undervalued and considers selling them when they appear overvalued. Along with attractive valuation, the team often considers a number of other criteria:catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s priceimpact on the overall risk of the portfolio relative to the benchmarktemporary mispricings caused by market overreactions
Read More

JMNCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.6% 15.8% 79.00%
1 Yr 9.1% -33.0% 41.7% 72.82%
3 Yr 0.2%* -10.5% 13.4% 45.92%
5 Yr -2.8%* -4.8% 11.1% 43.37%
10 Yr -2.0%* -4.6% 7.6% 79.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.8% -31.7% 23.2% 32.65%
2021 1.6% -20.7% 10.7% 100.00%
2020 0.9% -12.4% 14.7% 30.00%
2019 -5.6% -13.2% 12.9% 43.04%
2018 0.1% -11.7% 7.9% 92.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.7% 15.8% 81.00%
1 Yr 9.1% -33.0% 41.7% 70.87%
3 Yr 0.2%* -10.5% 13.4% 40.82%
5 Yr -2.6%* -4.8% 11.1% 40.96%
10 Yr -1.3%* -4.6% 7.6% 76.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.8% -31.7% 23.2% 32.65%
2021 1.6% -20.7% 10.7% 100.00%
2020 0.9% -12.4% 14.7% 35.56%
2019 -5.6% -12.7% 12.9% 35.44%
2018 0.3% -11.5% 13.2% 92.86%

NAV & Total Return History

JMNCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMNCX Category Low Category High JMNCX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 105 K 12.6 B 52.88%
Number of Holdings 318 5 2526 36.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.2 M -619 M 6.53 B 53.85%
Weighting of Top 10 47.06% 7.6% 96.1% 71.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market Inst 31.41%
  2. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 9.99%
  3. Qualcomm Inc 8.20%
  4. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 7.05%
  5. Broadcom Inc 6.81%
  6. Lyft Inc Class A 6.39%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.53%
  8. Cisco Systems Inc 2.37%
  9. The Kroger Co 2.10%
  10. Omnicom Group Inc 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMNCX % Rank
Cash 		95.96% -225.56% 102.75% 25.96%
Stocks 		4.03% -57.09% 325.56% 53.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 71.15%
Other 		0.00% -11.90% 43.69% 69.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 77.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 76.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMNCX % Rank
Technology 		18.06% 0.00% 100.00% 44.09%
Industrials 		14.62% 0.00% 27.58% 45.16%
Healthcare 		14.45% 0.00% 27.28% 40.86%
Financial Services 		12.87% 0.00% 98.37% 64.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.16% 0.00% 29.06% 36.56%
Energy 		6.86% 0.00% 53.30% 13.98%
Communication Services 		6.58% 0.00% 33.72% 11.83%
Utilities 		5.49% 0.00% 66.28% 43.01%
Consumer Defense 		3.77% 0.00% 30.58% 43.01%
Real Estate 		3.43% 0.00% 93.91% 31.18%
Basic Materials 		2.72% 0.00% 42.74% 30.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMNCX % Rank
Non US 		2.09% -7.09% 86.98% 26.92%
US 		1.94% -55.82% 325.56% 52.88%

JMNCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.73% 0.73% 9.52% 10.68%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.13% 1.65% 7.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 77.97%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.06% 0.40% 50.00%

Sales Fees

JMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 71.43%

Trading Fees

JMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 307.00% 30.00% 483.00% 59.55%

JMNCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMNCX Category Low Category High JMNCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 56.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMNCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMNCX Category Low Category High JMNCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.25% -2.49% 4.20% 99.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMNCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JMNCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2014

8.3

8.3%

Steven G. Lee, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager on the US Disciplined Equity Team and the lead portfolio manager for the Research 130/30 and Disciplined Equity strategies since February 2017. Additionally, he has been the lead portfolio manager for the Research Market Neutral and Research Long/Short strategies since January 2014. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was a research analyst covering the global chemicals sector at Sanford Bernstein Investment Research and Management. He previously held positions as a management consultant with Booz-Allen&Hamilton and as an engineer with Ford Motor Company. Steven graduated with a dual degree from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of Business, majoring in finance, and a B.S. in engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science, majoring in economics. He also holds an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Michigan.

Laura Huang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Ms. Huang has been a portfolio manager on the U.S. Equity Group since October 2017. An employee of JPMIM since 2005, Ms. Huang spent the prior twelve years as a research analyst, specializing in fintech and payments, as well as a broad range of sub-sectors within healthcare, industrials and financials. Ms. Huang graduated from New York University’s Stern School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

