Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$124 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 3.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 307.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JMNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|79.00%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|72.82%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|45.92%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|43.37%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|79.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|JMNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.8%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|32.65%
|2021
|1.6%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|100.00%
|2020
|0.9%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|30.00%
|2019
|-5.6%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|43.04%
|2018
|0.1%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|92.86%
|Period
|JMNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|81.00%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|70.87%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|40.82%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|40.96%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|76.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|JMNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.8%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|32.65%
|2021
|1.6%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|100.00%
|2020
|0.9%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|35.56%
|2019
|-5.6%
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|35.44%
|2018
|0.3%
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|92.86%
|JMNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMNCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|124 M
|105 K
|12.6 B
|52.88%
|Number of Holdings
|318
|5
|2526
|36.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.2 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|53.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.06%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|71.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMNCX % Rank
|Cash
|95.96%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|25.96%
|Stocks
|4.03%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|53.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|71.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|69.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|77.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|76.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMNCX % Rank
|Technology
|18.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.09%
|Industrials
|14.62%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|45.16%
|Healthcare
|14.45%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|40.86%
|Financial Services
|12.87%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|64.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.16%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|36.56%
|Energy
|6.86%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|13.98%
|Communication Services
|6.58%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|11.83%
|Utilities
|5.49%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|43.01%
|Consumer Defense
|3.77%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|43.01%
|Real Estate
|3.43%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|31.18%
|Basic Materials
|2.72%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|30.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMNCX % Rank
|Non US
|2.09%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|26.92%
|US
|1.94%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|52.88%
|JMNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.73%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|10.68%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|7.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.40%
|50.00%
|JMNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|71.43%
|JMNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JMNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|307.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|59.55%
|JMNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMNCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|56.73%
|JMNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JMNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMNCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.25%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|99.03%
|JMNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.483
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 11, 2014
8.3
8.3%
Steven G. Lee, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager on the US Disciplined Equity Team and the lead portfolio manager for the Research 130/30 and Disciplined Equity strategies since February 2017. Additionally, he has been the lead portfolio manager for the Research Market Neutral and Research Long/Short strategies since January 2014. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was a research analyst covering the global chemicals sector at Sanford Bernstein Investment Research and Management. He previously held positions as a management consultant with Booz-Allen&Hamilton and as an engineer with Ford Motor Company. Steven graduated with a dual degree from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of Business, majoring in finance, and a B.S. in engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science, majoring in economics. He also holds an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Ms. Huang has been a portfolio manager on the U.S. Equity Group since October 2017. An employee of JPMIM since 2005, Ms. Huang spent the prior twelve years as a research analyst, specializing in fintech and payments, as well as a broad range of sub-sectors within healthcare, industrials and financials. Ms. Huang graduated from New York University’s Stern School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...