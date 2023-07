Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities and debt instruments of emerging-market issuers. The manager may consider, but is not limited to, the classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, or the United Nations and its agencies in determining whether a country is an emerging or a developed country. Examples of emerging-market countries include most African, Central Asian, Eastern European, and South and Central American nations.

The manager uses proprietary research to identify specific countries, corporate sectors, and issuers that are attractively priced. The manager’s investment decisions are not constrained by market capitalization, company fundamentals, security valuation or seasoning, or similar characteristics. The manager uses economic and industry analysis to try to anticipate shifts in the business cycle. Due to potentially volatile conditions in emerging markets, the fund’s portfolio turnover ratio may be higher-than-average, which could increase transaction costs.

The fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity denominated in any currency, including but not limited to: debt issued by governments or government agencies, including the U.S. Treasury; U.S. and foreign corporate-debt instruments; mortgage- and asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; and variable and floating-rate senior and subordinated corporate-debt obligations. The fund may invest in countries that do not have sovereign bond ratings or whose bonds are rated below-investment-grade (junk bonds). The fund may invest in corporate or other privately issued debt instruments of issuers with market capitalizations below $1 billion. The fund may engage in derivatives transactions, including forwards, options, swaps and futures, to reduce risk, manage volatility and/or obtain efficient market exposure.