Trending ETFs

Jacob Discovery Fund

mutual fund
JMIGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.73 -0.36 -1.38%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (JMIGX) Primary Retirement (JMCGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Jacob Discovery Fund

JMIGX | Fund

$25.73

$38.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$38.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JMIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jacob Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Jacob
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    547955
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darren Chervitz

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in micro capitalization companies. Micro capitalization companies are defined as those companies with market capitalizations (share price multiplied by number of shares outstanding) of (1) less than or equal to $600 million; or (2) within the capitalization range of the Russell Micro Cap® Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of August 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Micro Cap® Growth Index was approximately $3.23 billion, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the Russell Micro Cap® Growth Index were approximately $856 million and $243 million, respectively.
The Fund maintains a diversified portfolio of investments consisting primarily of common stocks. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities, such as preferred stocks, rights, or warrants. The Adviser expects to select investments for the Fund in companies across various industry groups.
The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio in an aggressive growth style. The Adviser believes that investments in micro capitalization companies can have greater earnings and sales growth potential than larger capitalized companies and can offer substantial opportunities for long-term growth of capital. The Adviser’s overall stock selections are based on its qualitative and quantitative assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects and whether it has an above-average potential for long-term growth of capital.
The Adviser expects to invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in U.S. companies, but may gain exposure to foreign markets, including emerging markets, through the global operations of U.S. companies, by purchasing depositary receipts or securities of foreign companies traded on U.S. exchanges, or through direct investment in foreign companies. The Adviser will not invest more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets directly in foreign companies.
The Fund intends to hold some cash, short-term debt obligations, government securities or other high-quality investments for reserves to cover redemptions and unanticipated expenses, or to maintain liquidity while seeking appropriate investments.
JMIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -21.9% 50.1% 69.43%
1 Yr 14.3% -72.8% 36.6% 32.77%
3 Yr 1.7%* -54.1% 47.5% 22.86%
5 Yr 9.5%* -42.6% 12.7% 1.30%
10 Yr 0.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 43.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.6% -82.1% 547.9% 90.74%
2021 5.9% -69.3% 196.9% 7.45%
2020 17.7% -28.2% 32.1% 3.60%
2019 9.3% -3.2% 9.3% 0.19%
2018 2.0% -14.5% 20.4% 1.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -24.8% 50.1% 68.24%
1 Yr 14.3% -72.8% 36.6% 32.09%
3 Yr 1.7%* -54.1% 47.5% 22.86%
5 Yr 9.5%* -42.6% 14.6% 2.61%
10 Yr 7.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 12.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.6% -82.1% 547.9% 90.74%
2021 5.9% -69.3% 196.9% 7.45%
2020 17.7% -28.2% 32.1% 3.60%
2019 9.3% -3.2% 9.3% 0.19%
2018 2.0% -14.5% 20.4% 1.34%

NAV & Total Return History

JMIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMIGX Category Low Category High JMIGX % Rank
Net Assets 38.7 M 183 K 28 B 90.07%
Number of Holdings 58 6 1336 81.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 84.85%
Weighting of Top 10 41.38% 5.9% 100.0% 10.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hudson Global Inc 6.87%
  2. Alphatec Holdings Inc 5.14%
  3. Digital Turbine Inc 4.97%
  4. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc 4.93%
  5. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc 4.88%
  6. Lantronix Inc 4.59%
  7. Voyager Digital Ltd 4.36%
  8. Identiv Inc 4.31%
  9. PowerFleet Inc 4.04%
  10. Codexis Inc 3.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMIGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.11% 77.52% 101.30% 23.40%
Cash 		0.78% -1.30% 22.49% 76.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 3.43% 5.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 67.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 58.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMIGX % Rank
Healthcare 		40.28% 0.00% 47.90% 0.67%
Technology 		33.63% 2.91% 75.51% 10.94%
Communication Services 		9.47% 0.00% 15.31% 1.01%
Industrials 		6.93% 0.00% 36.64% 95.96%
Basic Materials 		4.15% 0.00% 10.30% 21.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.89% 0.00% 40.68% 97.14%
Financial Services 		0.98% 0.00% 42.95% 98.32%
Real Estate 		0.43% 0.00% 15.31% 70.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.23% 0.00% 13.56% 96.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 71.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 88.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMIGX % Rank
US 		89.85% 67.06% 99.56% 74.92%
Non US 		9.26% 0.00% 26.08% 14.31%

JMIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.05% 27.56% 17.58%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.05% 4.05% 95.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 47.64%

Sales Fees

JMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 42.59%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 3.00% 439.00% 22.94%

JMIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMIGX Category Low Category High JMIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 62.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMIGX Category Low Category High JMIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.59% -4.08% 1.10% 93.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JMIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Chervitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Darren Chervitz is the Lead Portfolio Manager and Co-Portfolio Manager of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC. He has served as the Director of Research for Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC since 1999. Prior to his employment with the Adviser, Mr. Chervitz was a financial editor and reporter for CBS MarketWatch from August 1996 to July 1999. Mr. Chervitz was also a technology stock analyst for ZDTV from August 1996 to July 1999.

Ryan Jacob

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2012

9.62

9.6%

Ryan I. Jacob is the Lead Portfolio Manager of Jacob Funds. Mr. Jacob is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser, as well as President of Jacob Funds Inc.. Mr. Jacob served as Chief Portfolio Manager. Mr. Jacob also served as a financial analyst for Lepercq, de Neuflize & Co. Inc. from September 1998 to June 1999 and as an analyst for Horizon Asset Management from October 1994 through August 1998. Mr. Jacob also served as the Director of Research for IPO Value Monitor, an investment related research service from 1996 to August 1998. Previously, Mr. Jacob was an assistant portfolio manager in the private clients group at Bankers Trust from October 1992 through October 1994. Mr. Jacob, a graduate of Drexel University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

