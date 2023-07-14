Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
Net Assets
$38.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.4%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JMCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|70.78%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|34.80%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|24.26%
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|1.68%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|50.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|JMCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|91.08%
|2021
|5.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|7.80%
|2020
|17.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|4.50%
|2019
|9.3%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|0.56%
|2018
|2.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|1.53%
|JMCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.7 M
|183 K
|28 B
|89.90%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|6
|1336
|81.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|84.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.38%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|10.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.11%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|23.23%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|76.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.11%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|5.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|67.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|59.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|58.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMCGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|40.28%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|0.51%
|Technology
|33.63%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|10.77%
|Communication Services
|9.47%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|0.84%
|Industrials
|6.93%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|95.79%
|Basic Materials
|4.15%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|21.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.89%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|96.97%
|Financial Services
|0.98%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|98.15%
|Real Estate
|0.43%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|70.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.23%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|96.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|70.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|87.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMCGX % Rank
|US
|89.85%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|74.75%
|Non US
|9.26%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|14.14%
|JMCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|14.33%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|94.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|46.78%
|JMCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JMCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|38.89%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JMCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|22.75%
|JMCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|61.95%
|JMCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JMCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.74%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|96.08%
|JMCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Darren Chervitz is the Lead Portfolio Manager and Co-Portfolio Manager of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC. He has served as the Director of Research for Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC since 1999. Prior to his employment with the Adviser, Mr. Chervitz was a financial editor and reporter for CBS MarketWatch from August 1996 to July 1999. Mr. Chervitz was also a technology stock analyst for ZDTV from August 1996 to July 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2012
9.62
9.6%
Ryan I. Jacob is the Lead Portfolio Manager of Jacob Funds. Mr. Jacob is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser, as well as President of Jacob Funds Inc.. Mr. Jacob served as Chief Portfolio Manager. Mr. Jacob also served as a financial analyst for Lepercq, de Neuflize & Co. Inc. from September 1998 to June 1999 and as an analyst for Horizon Asset Management from October 1994 through August 1998. Mr. Jacob also served as the Director of Research for IPO Value Monitor, an investment related research service from 1996 to August 1998. Previously, Mr. Jacob was an assistant portfolio manager in the private clients group at Bankers Trust from October 1992 through October 1994. Mr. Jacob, a graduate of Drexel University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
