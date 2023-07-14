Home
JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
JMCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.36 -0.38 -0.75%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VSNGX) Primary C (JMCCX) A (JCMAX) Retirement (JMCEX) Retirement (JPPEX) Retirement (JMEEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$2.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JMCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    312247
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Simon

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of mid cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Mid cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index ranged from $197.18million to $46.50 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the portfolio management team employs an investment process that seeks to identify both growth and value securities for the Fund. The team seeks to identify companies with leading competitive positions, talented management teams and durable business models. In addition, the team will invest in companies that it believes either have the capacity to achieve a sustainable level of above average growth or have sustainable free cash flow generation with management committed to increasing shareholder value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on ananalysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
JMCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -23.7% 31.6% 52.78%
1 Yr 10.9% -41.1% 28.9% 40.66%
3 Yr 2.9%* -20.7% 20.7% 73.30%
5 Yr -0.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 54.72%
10 Yr 2.5%* -10.0% 11.3% 31.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -52.6% 20.1% 44.10%
2021 4.8% -25.0% 15.1% 54.05%
2020 2.7% -2.9% 196.6% 57.45%
2019 4.8% -2.6% 8.3% 63.82%
2018 -4.1% -11.1% 0.0% 53.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -27.0% 31.6% 46.21%
1 Yr 10.9% -41.1% 48.6% 32.24%
3 Yr 2.9%* -20.7% 20.7% 73.26%
5 Yr 2.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 39.12%
10 Yr 6.5%* -8.9% 12.9% 23.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -52.6% 20.1% 44.10%
2021 4.8% -25.0% 15.1% 54.05%
2020 2.7% -2.9% 196.6% 57.45%
2019 4.8% -2.6% 8.3% 63.82%
2018 -1.8% -11.1% 0.0% 13.61%

NAV & Total Return History

JMCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMCCX Category Low Category High JMCCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.82 B 481 K 145 B 10.58%
Number of Holdings 214 1 2445 31.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 383 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 15.58%
Weighting of Top 10 13.72% 2.9% 100.0% 66.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 4.29%
  2. Williams Companies Inc 1.20%
  3. Amphenol Corp Class A 1.14%
  4. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc 1.14%
  5. M&T Bank Corp 1.11%
  6. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 1.08%
  7. Palo Alto Networks Inc 1.07%
  8. Loews Corp 1.05%
  9. Xcel Energy Inc 1.05%
  10. Ball Corp 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMCCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.71% 0.00% 100.57% 83.17%
Cash 		4.29% -2.51% 100.00% 12.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 19.85%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 20.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 19.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 19.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMCCX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.90% 0.00% 46.10% 14.86%
Technology 		16.62% 0.00% 40.65% 37.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.08% 2.49% 46.48% 47.10%
Healthcare 		12.84% 0.00% 47.15% 20.65%
Industrials 		12.60% 0.00% 45.89% 76.57%
Real Estate 		7.74% 0.00% 25.82% 50.13%
Energy 		5.02% 0.00% 58.13% 56.17%
Utilities 		4.62% 0.00% 18.97% 34.51%
Consumer Defense 		4.22% 0.00% 32.18% 39.29%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 30.98% 30.98%
Basic Materials 		2.01% 0.00% 26.18% 88.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMCCX % Rank
US 		95.47% 0.00% 100.04% 53.27%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 27.19% 88.69%

JMCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.03% 33.98% 15.38%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 45.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 79.79%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.30% 30.25%

Sales Fees

JMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 35.71%

Trading Fees

JMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 321.00% 55.01%

JMCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMCCX Category Low Category High JMCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 45.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMCCX Category Low Category High JMCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -2.06% 3.38% 90.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JMCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Jonathan K.L. Simon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1980, and a member of U.S. Equity Value Group. In addition, he joined the firm as an analyst in the London office, transferred to New York in 1983 and became a portfolio manager in 1987. Jonathan has held numerous key positions in the firm, including president of Robert Fleming's U.S. asset management.

Timothy Parton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2010

12.01

12.0%

Timothy Parton, managing director,is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of small and mid cap portfolios. He has been managing the U.S. Midcap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Midcap Growth Fund, since November 2001; and the U.S. Multicap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund, since its inception in September 2005. Tim holds a B.Sc. in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Lawrence Playford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Lawrence Playford is Chief investment officer of the U.S. equity value group since 2016 and portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s U.S. equity value group since 2004. He began his investment career in 1993 and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

