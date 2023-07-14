Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds. The fund will invest only in securitized assets, which may include, but are not limited to, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, including securities backed by the US Government and its agencies. The fund will not invest in any non-securitized assets. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on average maturity. The manager focuses on sector allocation, industry

allocation, and security selection in making investment decisions. When making sector and industry allocations, the manager uses top-down analysis to try to anticipate and react to shifts in the business cycle. The manager uses bottom-up research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued. The fund does not invest in bonds rated below investment-grade at time of purchase.

The fund may invest in securities of foreign governments and corporations. The fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies.