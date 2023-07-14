Home
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Managed Account Shares Securitized Debt Portfolio

mutual fund
JMAEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.02 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (JMAEX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Managed Account Shares Securitized Debt Portfolio

JMAEX | Fund

$9.02

$37.4 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$37.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JMAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Managed Account Shares Securitized Debt Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Greene

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds. The fund will invest only in securitized assets, which may include, but are not limited to, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, including securities backed by the US Government and its agencies. The fund will not invest in any non-securitized assets. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on average maturity. The manager focuses on sector allocation, industry
allocation, and security selection in making investment decisions. When making sector and industry allocations, the manager uses top-down analysis to try to anticipate and react to shifts in the business cycle. The manager uses bottom-up research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued. The fund does not invest in bonds rated below investment-grade at time of purchase.
The fund may invest in securities of foreign governments and corporations. The fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies.
Under normal market conditions, the fund does not anticipate investing more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities (excluding Canadian securities). The fund may engage in derivatives transactions, including credit default swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, and options, to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns. The fund’s investments in U.S. government and agency securities may or may not be supported by the full faith and credit of the United States. The fund may trade securities actively. The fund may invest in bonds issued by master limited partnerships.
Read More

JMAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -6.3% 3.8% 24.83%
1 Yr -2.1% -11.5% 2.9% 76.91%
3 Yr -3.8%* -6.1% 1.3% 88.93%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -17.7% -2.5% 91.68%
2021 -1.3% -2.0% 2.2% 94.18%
2020 0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 40.37%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -6.3% 3.8% 22.22%
1 Yr -2.1% -11.5% 1.9% 72.57%
3 Yr -3.8%* -6.1% 4.5% 88.87%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -17.7% -2.5% 91.68%
2021 -1.3% -2.0% 2.2% 94.18%
2020 0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 40.37%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JMAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMAEX Category Low Category High JMAEX % Rank
Net Assets 37.4 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 94.80%
Number of Holdings 222 4 4919 75.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.4 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 97.40%
Weighting of Top 10 11.69% 1.7% 100.0% 82.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 3.19% 2.26%
  2. FIRSTKEY HOMES TRUST 1.34% 2.16%
  3. Jpmbb Coml Mortgage Secs Trust 2015-C31 3.8% 1.66%
  4. Toyota Auto Receivables Owner Tr 1.98% 1.61%
  5. HALSEYPOINT CLO II LTD 2.70271% 1.51%
  6. Avis Budget Rental Car Funding AESOP LLC 2.36% 1.45%
  7. VERIZON OWNER TRUST 0.47% 1.37%
  8. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.95% 1.35%
  9. Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-SMRT 4.15% 1.34%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.71% 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMAEX % Rank
Bonds 		97.93% 49.71% 194.71% 11.63%
Cash 		2.07% -102.46% 39.20% 68.75%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 24.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 28.99%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 11.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 92.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMAEX % Rank
Securitized 		97.27% 0.00% 97.27% 0.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.07% 0.00% 44.09% 77.43%
Corporate 		0.66% 0.00% 100.00% 98.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 26.04%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 55.56%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 94.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMAEX % Rank
US 		93.89% 0.00% 165.96% 10.59%
Non US 		4.04% 0.00% 72.71% 90.63%

JMAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 19.98% 16.94%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.19% 95.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 2.00% 500.00% 12.95%

JMAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMAEX Category Low Category High JMAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 10.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMAEX Category Low Category High JMAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.48% -1.27% 4.98% 5.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JMAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2019

2.9

2.9%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2019

2.9

2.9%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Pranay Sonalkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007

Connor Minnaar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Connor Minnaar, CFA ·Senior Director and Associate Portfolio Manager ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2006 ·Began business career in 2002

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

