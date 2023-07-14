Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.19
$38.6 M
6.87%
$0.56
1.32%
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$38.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.4%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JMADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|94.15%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|91.81%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|90.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JMADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMADX % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.6 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|93.12%
|Number of Holdings
|307
|2
|2736
|55.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.65 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|94.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.41%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|65.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMADX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.71%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|69.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.74%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|7.61%
|Cash
|3.49%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|44.36%
|Stocks
|0.55%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|39.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.50%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|26.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|40.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMADX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.42%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|62.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.51%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|49.71%
|Securitized
|2.49%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|15.54%
|Government
|0.58%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|19.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|34.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|16.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMADX % Rank
|US
|69.49%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|85.36%
|Non US
|22.22%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|13.47%
|JMADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|27.75%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|72.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|JMADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JMADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JMADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|9.59%
|JMADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMADX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.87%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|16.16%
|JMADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JMADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMADX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.96%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|21.94%
|JMADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2019
2.9
2.9%
Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2019
2.9
2.9%
Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
