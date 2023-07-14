Home
Trending ETFs

JMADX (Mutual Fund)

JMADX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$38.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JMADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Managed Account Shares Non-Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Given

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds. These may include, but are not limited to, below-investment-grade debt securities (junk bonds) rated as low as CC by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) and Ca by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or their unrated equivalents. The fund will not invest in investment-grade securities. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on average maturity. The manager focuses on sector
allocation, industry allocation, and security selection in making investment decisions. When making sector and industry allocations, the manager uses top-down analysis to try to anticipate and react to shifts in the business cycle. The manager uses bottom-up research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued.The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, matters regarding board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.The fund may invest in securities of foreign governments and corporations. The fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies.Under normal market conditions, the fund does not anticipate investing more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities (excluding Canadian securities). The fund may engage in derivatives transactions, including credit default swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, and options, to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns. The fund may trade securities actively. The fund may invest in bonds issued by master limited partnerships.
Read More

JMADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -7.1% 10.3% 94.15%
1 Yr -0.4% -9.9% 18.7% 91.81%
3 Yr -4.3%* -11.5% 72.4% 90.14%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -33.4% 3.6% 80.44%
2021 -0.6% -4.3% 5.4% 85.41%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 70.77%
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -14.3% 7.8% 88.01%
1 Yr -0.4% -18.1% 22.2% 85.84%
3 Yr -4.3%* -11.5% 72.4% 90.05%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -33.4% 3.6% 80.44%
2021 -0.6% -4.3% 5.4% 85.25%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 70.77%
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JMADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMADX Category Low Category High JMADX % Rank
Net Assets 38.6 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 93.12%
Number of Holdings 307 2 2736 55.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.65 M -492 M 2.55 B 94.88%
Weighting of Top 10 9.41% 3.0% 100.0% 65.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  2. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  3. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  4. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  5. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  6. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  7. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  8. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  9. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%
  10. Softbank Group Corp Subordinated Regs 12/99 Var 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMADX % Rank
Bonds 		91.71% 0.00% 154.38% 69.68%
Convertible Bonds 		3.74% 0.00% 17.89% 7.61%
Cash 		3.49% -52.00% 100.00% 44.36%
Stocks 		0.55% -0.60% 52.82% 39.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.50% 0.00% 7.09% 26.21%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 40.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMADX % Rank
Corporate 		93.42% 0.00% 129.69% 62.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.51% 0.00% 99.98% 49.71%
Securitized 		2.49% 0.00% 97.24% 15.54%
Government 		0.58% 0.00% 99.07% 19.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 34.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 16.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMADX % Rank
US 		69.49% 0.00% 150.64% 85.36%
Non US 		22.22% 0.00% 118.12% 13.47%

JMADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.03% 18.97% 27.75%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.84% 72.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JMADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JMADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 1.00% 255.00% 9.59%

JMADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMADX Category Low Category High JMADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.87% 0.00% 37.22% 16.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMADX Category Low Category High JMADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.96% -2.39% 14.30% 21.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JMADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2019

2.9

2.9%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2019

2.9

2.9%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Pranay Sonalkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

