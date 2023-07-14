Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade bonds (securities rated from AAA to BBB-). These may include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds and debentures. The fund will not invest in mortgage-backed and asset backed securities and U.S. government and agency securities. The fund contemplates that all assets will be in investment-grade debt securities and cash and cash equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on average maturity. The manager focuses on sector allocation, industry allocation, and security selection in making investment

decisions. When making sector and industry allocations, the manager uses top-down analysis to try to anticipate and react to shifts in the business cycle. The fund does not invest in bonds rated below investment-grade at time of purchase.