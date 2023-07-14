Home
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Funds Multi-Index Lifestyle Moderate Portfolio

mutual fund
JLMRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.17 -0.05 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (JLMRX) Primary Other (JLMOX) A (JABKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds Multi-Index Lifestyle Moderate Portfolio

JLMRX | Fund

$10.17

$264 M

2.49%

$0.25

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$264 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JLMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Multi-Index Lifestyle Moderate Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund operates as a fund of funds and, except as otherwise described below, normally invests approximately 60% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and approximately 40% in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities. Underlying funds may be affiliated or unaffiliated and may include exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Variations in the target percentage allocation between underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities are permitted up to 10%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, the manager may determine, in light of market or economic conditions, that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or to achieve its goal. There is no limit on the range of maturities and credit quality of securities in which the fund and underlying funds may invest. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments, such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging-market securities). The portfolio managers may exceed the normal percentage limitations to protect the fund or seek to achieve its goal in light of market or economic conditions.
The fund may invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that, as a group, hold a wide range of equity-type securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed underlying funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Each of the underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks, value stocks, or a combination of growth and income stocks. Underlying funds may invest in derivatives such as options on securities and futures contracts.
The fund may also invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, as well as in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund may also purchase futures contracts for cash management purposes and to gain investment exposure pending investments. The fund is also authorized to use various other investment strategies such as investing directly in fixed-income and equity securities, including U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, closed-end funds, and partnerships. The fund may also short-sell securities.
The investment performance of each fund will reflect both its managers’ allocation decisions with respect to the underlying funds and the investment decisions made by the underlying funds’ managers.
Read More

JLMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -8.1% 18.8% 31.83%
1 Yr 0.1% -10.0% 54.2% 63.43%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.7% 9.7% 60.43%
5 Yr -1.6%* -6.4% 6.1% 54.08%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -35.0% 33.6% 79.86%
2021 1.1% -5.9% 7.0% 48.24%
2020 1.9% -3.6% 12.1% 39.36%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 51.01%
2018 -2.0% -4.8% -0.6% 61.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -11.0% 18.8% 31.38%
1 Yr 0.1% -10.0% 54.2% 62.08%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.7% 9.7% 60.48%
5 Yr -0.6%* -6.4% 7.5% 40.26%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -35.0% 33.6% 79.86%
2021 1.1% -5.9% 14.7% 48.24%
2020 1.9% -3.6% 12.1% 39.36%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 53.79%
2018 -0.8% -4.8% -0.4% 21.15%

NAV & Total Return History

JLMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLMRX Category Low Category High JLMRX % Rank
Net Assets 264 M 130 K 62.8 B 72.52%
Number of Holdings 47 3 25236 38.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 251 M 125 K 11 B 53.08%
Weighting of Top 10 69.09% 6.3% 100.0% 56.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHFunds2 Strategic Equity Allc NAV 18.37%
  2. FidelityÂ® Mid Cap Index 4.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLMRX % Rank
Bonds 		48.22% 11.31% 89.41% 76.14%
Stocks 		34.30% 3.48% 51.81% 69.55%
Cash 		16.64% -35.68% 69.40% 5.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.83% 0.00% 71.77% 54.21%
Other 		0.01% -2.79% 21.77% 74.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% 99.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLMRX % Rank
Technology 		15.86% 0.22% 27.92% 56.42%
Financial Services 		14.82% 0.00% 83.50% 46.56%
Healthcare 		13.25% 0.00% 24.25% 49.54%
Industrials 		10.34% 0.14% 17.90% 50.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.68% 0.00% 14.20% 52.06%
Consumer Defense 		8.38% 0.00% 51.19% 30.96%
Communication Services 		6.58% 0.00% 11.11% 53.44%
Basic Materials 		5.92% 0.00% 32.82% 10.78%
Energy 		5.48% 0.00% 62.93% 42.89%
Real Estate 		5.29% 0.00% 43.16% 50.69%
Utilities 		4.40% 0.00% 48.33% 34.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLMRX % Rank
US 		23.72% 3.48% 51.08% 64.92%
Non US 		10.58% 0.00% 25.18% 46.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLMRX % Rank
Corporate 		44.37% 0.00% 96.66% 29.38%
Government 		26.38% 0.00% 94.29% 54.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.06% 0.15% 71.66% 7.06%
Securitized 		3.10% 0.00% 52.08% 87.47%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 99.85% 69.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 97.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLMRX % Rank
US 		37.20% 9.98% 83.14% 79.04%
Non US 		11.02% 0.00% 30.21% 29.38%

JLMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 13.45% 71.10%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.25% 60.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

JLMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JLMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 2.00% 380.00% 56.37%

JLMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLMRX Category Low Category High JLMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.49% 0.00% 6.08% 47.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLMRX Category Low Category High JLMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.22% 6.83% 45.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JLMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

