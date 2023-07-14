The fund operates as a fund of funds and, except as otherwise described below, normally invests approximately 60% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and approximately 40% in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities. Underlying funds may be affiliated or unaffiliated and may include exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Variations in the target percentage allocation between underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities are permitted up to 10%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, the manager may determine, in light of market or economic conditions, that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or to achieve its goal. There is no limit on the range of maturities and credit quality of securities in which the fund and underlying funds may invest. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments, such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging-market securities). The portfolio managers may exceed the normal percentage limitations to protect the fund or seek to achieve its goal in light of market or economic conditions.

The fund may invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that, as a group, hold a wide range of equity-type securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed underlying funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Each of the underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks, value stocks, or a combination of growth and income stocks. Underlying funds may invest in derivatives such as options on securities and futures contracts.

The fund may also invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, as well as in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund may also purchase futures contracts for cash management purposes and to gain investment exposure pending investments. The fund is also authorized to use various other investment strategies such as investing directly in fixed-income and equity securities, including U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, closed-end funds, and partnerships. The fund may also short-sell securities.