Trending ETFs

JLGSX (Mutual Fund)

JLGSX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$956 M

Holdings in Top 10

75.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JLGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Multi-Index Lifestyle Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund operates as a fund of funds and, except as otherwise described below, normally invests approximately 20% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and approximately 80% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities. Underlying funds may be affiliated or unaffiliated and may include exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Variations in the target percentage allocation between underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities are permitted up to 10%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, the manager may determine, in light of market or economic conditions, that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or to achieve its goal. There is no limit on the range of maturities and credit quality of securities in which the fund and underlying funds may invest. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments,
such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging-market securities). The portfolio managers may exceed the normal percentage limitations to protect the fund or seek to achieve its goal in light of market or economic conditions.
The fund may invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that, as a group, hold a wide range of equity-type securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed underlying funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Each of the underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks, value stocks, or a combination of growth and income stocks. Underlying funds may invest in derivatives such as options on securities and futures contracts.
The fund may also invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, as well as in exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The fund may also purchase futures contracts for cash management purposes and to gain investment exposure pending investments. The fund is also authorized to use various other investment strategies such as investing directly in fixed-income and equity securities, including U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, closed-end funds, and partnerships. The fund may also short-sell securities.
The investment performance of each fund will reflect both its managers’ allocation decisions with respect to the underlying funds and the investment decisions made by the underlying funds’ managers.
JLGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -3.2% 29.3% 54.66%
1 Yr -0.7% -12.9% 32.0% 88.75%
3 Yr -0.1%* -6.4% 12.7% 65.86%
5 Yr -1.7%* -8.2% 5.9% 55.43%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -37.4% -8.2% 85.20%
2021 4.2% -5.0% 12.0% 43.14%
2020 3.0% -5.7% 7.8% 34.98%
2019 3.2% -2.1% 6.3% 53.82%
2018 -3.4% -6.1% -0.8% 62.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -14.6% 29.3% 54.34%
1 Yr -0.7% -12.9% 57.6% 86.58%
3 Yr -0.1%* -6.4% 22.1% 65.97%
5 Yr 0.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 40.15%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -37.4% -8.2% 85.20%
2021 4.2% -5.0% 12.0% 43.14%
2020 3.0% -5.7% 7.8% 34.98%
2019 3.2% -2.1% 6.3% 53.82%
2018 -1.5% -6.1% 0.1% 17.36%

NAV & Total Return History

JLGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLGSX Category Low Category High JLGSX % Rank
Net Assets 956 M 963 K 126 B 50.96%
Number of Holdings 51 4 7731 36.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 826 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 44.55%
Weighting of Top 10 75.42% 13.3% 100.0% 38.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHFunds2 Strategic Equity Allc NAV 42.30%
  2. JHancock U.S. Sector Rotation NAV 23.57%
  3. JHancock International Stra Eq Allc NAV 18.25%
  4. FidelityÂ® Mid Cap Index 10.31%
  5. FidelityÂ® Small Cap Index 5.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGSX % Rank
Stocks 		74.06% 0.19% 99.72% 59.62%
Bonds 		17.53% 0.00% 91.12% 46.47%
Cash 		8.17% -7.71% 88.33% 14.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.23% 0.00% 26.48% 69.23%
Other 		0.01% -2.61% 17.60% 68.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 96.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGSX % Rank
Technology 		16.32% 1.07% 52.93% 79.17%
Financial Services 		15.96% 0.28% 52.80% 36.86%
Healthcare 		13.66% 0.00% 36.30% 32.37%
Industrials 		9.80% 1.16% 32.55% 60.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.79% 0.00% 16.01% 66.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 0.00% 27.24% 34.94%
Communication Services 		6.07% 0.00% 26.62% 66.03%
Energy 		6.00% 0.00% 29.22% 26.28%
Basic Materials 		5.88% 0.00% 15.48% 11.22%
Real Estate 		5.60% 0.00% 33.86% 31.41%
Utilities 		3.91% 0.00% 31.67% 18.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGSX % Rank
US 		50.92% 0.19% 96.85% 74.04%
Non US 		23.14% 0.00% 35.45% 25.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGSX % Rank
Corporate 		36.45% 0.00% 100.00% 34.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		33.54% 0.00% 100.00% 12.82%
Government 		27.80% 0.00% 99.71% 49.36%
Securitized 		2.12% 0.00% 37.97% 71.79%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 17.02% 51.28%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 38.84% 48.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGSX % Rank
US 		13.24% 0.00% 91.12% 55.13%
Non US 		4.29% 0.00% 18.39% 22.12%

JLGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 3.35% 81.33%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.25% 63.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

JLGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JLGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 4.00% 398.00% 40.55%

JLGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLGSX Category Low Category High JLGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.89% 0.00% 7.05% 91.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLGSX Category Low Category High JLGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -1.12% 5.55% 29.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JLGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

