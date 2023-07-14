The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Fund’s advisor believes have strong earnings and revenue growth potential. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in large cap stocks defined as stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $8 billion.

The advisor employs a bottom-up, quantitatively-derived buy discipline to identify stocks the advisor believes have superior earnings and revenue growth characteristics. The cornerstone of the advisor’s investment process is a proprietary multi-factor model that scores several thousand equity securities according to a variety of weighted factors measuring earnings and revenue growth, valuation, size and relative strength. The sell discipline is designed to eliminate portfolio holdings with inferior price performance and deteriorating earnings and revenue growth factors.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.