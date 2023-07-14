Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
30.7%
1 yr return
25.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$44.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.4%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Fund’s advisor believes have strong earnings and revenue growth potential. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in large cap stocks defined as stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $8 billion.
The advisor employs a bottom-up, quantitatively-derived buy discipline to identify stocks the advisor believes have superior earnings and revenue growth characteristics. The cornerstone of the advisor’s investment process is a proprietary multi-factor model that scores several thousand equity securities according to a variety of weighted factors measuring earnings and revenue growth, valuation, size and relative strength. The sell discipline is designed to eliminate portfolio holdings with inferior price performance and deteriorating earnings and revenue growth factors.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
|Period
|JLGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|35.17%
|1 Yr
|25.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|12.24%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|67.21%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|73.63%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|55.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|JLGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|37.21%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|80.73%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|58.45%
|2019
|2.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|93.25%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|56.72%
|Period
|JLGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|33.36%
|1 Yr
|25.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|10.68%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|66.78%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|62.89%
|10 Yr
|8.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|40.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|JLGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|37.29%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|80.73%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|58.45%
|2019
|2.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|93.34%
|2018
|0.1%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|14.11%
|JLGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.54%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|3509
|84.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|91.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.40%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|77.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.25%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|80.30%
|Cash
|3.74%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|15.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|61.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|62.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|58.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|57.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLGIX % Rank
|Technology
|33.93%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|59.69%
|Healthcare
|20.29%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|7.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.69%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|68.01%
|Industrials
|9.47%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|15.83%
|Financial Services
|8.66%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|53.42%
|Communication Services
|5.30%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|86.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.22%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|28.28%
|Energy
|2.90%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|20.61%
|Basic Materials
|1.54%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|41.14%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|70.90%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|86.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLGIX % Rank
|US
|92.75%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|63.15%
|Non US
|3.50%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|45.84%
|JLGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|23.09%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|61.44%
|JLGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JLGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JLGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|81.62%
|JLGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|63.58%
|JLGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JLGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|83.75%
|JLGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.516
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2011
10.45
10.5%
Norm Conley is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of JAG Capital Management (JAG). He entered the investment industry in 1994 and joined JAG in 1999. Norm oversees JAG’s managed equity and fixed-income strategies, he is the controlling shareholder of the firm, and he serves on JAG’s Senior Management Committee. Prior to joining JAG, Norm spent three years as a naval officer and five years with a global investment firm. Norm earned his BA from the University of Notre Dame while on a Naval ROTC scholarship. He earned an MBA in Finance from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Norm has served on the Board and Executive Committee of both Good Shepherd Children & Family Services and Chaminade College Preparatory School. Norm is a longtime member and past Chairman of the St. Louis Chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
