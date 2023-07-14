Home
Trending ETFs

JLGAX (Mutual Fund)

JAG Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 +0.05 +0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (JLGIX) Primary A (JLGAX) Retirement (JGRRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

30.5%

1 yr return

25.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$44.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JLGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JAG Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JAG Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Norman Conley

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Fund’s advisor believes have strong earnings and revenue growth potential. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in large cap stocks defined as stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $8 billion.

The advisor employs a bottom-up, quantitatively-derived buy discipline to identify stocks the advisor believes have superior earnings and revenue growth characteristics. The cornerstone of the advisor’s investment process is a proprietary multi-factor model that scores several thousand equity securities according to a variety of weighted factors measuring earnings and revenue growth, valuation, size and relative strength. The sell discipline is designed to eliminate portfolio holdings with inferior price performance and deteriorating earnings and revenue growth factors.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

Read More

JLGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.5% -41.7% 64.0% 36.07%
1 Yr 25.5% -46.2% 77.9% 13.15%
3 Yr -3.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 70.12%
5 Yr -2.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 76.56%
10 Yr 2.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 58.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -85.9% 81.6% 38.88%
2021 -2.3% -31.0% 26.7% 82.16%
2020 7.2% -13.0% 34.8% 59.86%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 94.63%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 60.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.5% -41.7% 64.0% 34.26%
1 Yr 25.5% -46.2% 77.9% 11.42%
3 Yr -3.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 69.73%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 66.26%
10 Yr 7.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 44.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -85.9% 81.6% 38.96%
2021 -2.3% -31.0% 26.7% 82.16%
2020 7.2% -13.0% 34.8% 59.86%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 94.63%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 3.1% 14.97%

NAV & Total Return History

JLGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLGAX Category Low Category High JLGAX % Rank
Net Assets 44.8 M 189 K 222 B 91.45%
Number of Holdings 36 2 3509 84.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 23 M -1.37 M 104 B 91.84%
Weighting of Top 10 40.40% 11.4% 116.5% 77.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.10%
  2. Apple Inc 4.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.72%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.70%
  5. Quanta Services Inc 4.67%
  6. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.54%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.45%
  8. Adobe Inc 4.15%
  9. Lululemon Athletica Inc 4.06%
  10. Roku Inc Class A 3.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% 50.26% 104.50% 80.21%
Cash 		3.74% -10.83% 49.73% 15.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 58.37%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 55.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 55.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGAX % Rank
Technology 		33.93% 0.00% 65.70% 59.60%
Healthcare 		20.29% 0.00% 39.76% 7.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.69% 0.00% 62.57% 67.93%
Industrials 		9.47% 0.00% 30.65% 15.75%
Financial Services 		8.66% 0.00% 43.06% 53.34%
Communication Services 		5.30% 0.00% 66.40% 86.89%
Consumer Defense 		5.22% 0.00% 25.50% 28.19%
Energy 		2.90% 0.00% 41.09% 20.53%
Basic Materials 		1.54% 0.00% 18.91% 41.06%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 68.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 84.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLGAX % Rank
US 		92.75% 34.69% 100.00% 63.07%
Non US 		3.50% 0.00% 54.22% 45.75%

JLGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.01% 20.29% 15.20%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 89.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 61.60%

Sales Fees

JLGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 22.62%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JLGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 316.74% 81.53%

JLGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLGAX Category Low Category High JLGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 61.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLGAX Category Low Category High JLGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.13% -6.13% 1.75% 90.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JLGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Norman Conley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Norm Conley is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of JAG Capital Management (JAG). He entered the investment industry in 1994 and joined JAG in 1999. Norm oversees JAG’s managed equity and fixed-income strategies, he is the controlling shareholder of the firm, and he serves on JAG’s Senior Management Committee. Prior to joining JAG, Norm spent three years as a naval officer and five years with a global investment firm. Norm earned his BA from the University of Notre Dame while on a Naval ROTC scholarship. He earned an MBA in Finance from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Norm has served on the Board and Executive Committee of both Good Shepherd Children & Family Services and Chaminade College Preparatory School. Norm is a longtime member and past Chairman of the St. Louis Chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

